Economy

10:37 29.10.2021

Russia stops delivery of steam coal to Ukraine from Nov 1 - Gerus

Russia stops delivery of steam coal to Ukraine from Nov 1 - Gerus

The Russian Federation from November 1 stops deliveries of steam coal to Ukraine, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities Andriy Gerus has said.

"From November 1, the Russian Federation will stop deliveries of steam coal to Ukraine. We are talking about anthracite and P grade coal," Gerus wrote on Telegram.

He noted that coal of these grades was imported by DTEK, Donbasenergo, and Tekhnova, which unites Darnytsia, Sumy and Chernihiv combined heat and power plants.

At the same time, referring to market participants, Gerus indicated that the ban applies specifically to coal used for energy needs, and does not apply to coking coal.

"Such actions of the Russian Federation are similar to its actions in the fall of 2014," the head of the energy committee stressed.

As reported, from November 1, Ukraine plans to import Russian electricity – eight companies have bought all the available 2,200 MW of interstate capacity in the direction of Russia-Ukraine.

