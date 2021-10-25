Economy

18:04 25.10.2021

GTSOU reports on readiness of all facilities for heating season

GTSOU reports on readiness of all facilities for heating season

All divisions and facilities of the Ukrainian GTS Operator are ready to operate in the autumn-winter period of 2021/2022, according to a report on the company's website.

"The gas transmission system of Ukraine is fully ready for operation in the heating period of 2021-2022. The complex of repair work on pipelines, compressor and gas distribution stations is 100% completed. Therefore, GTSOU is ready to guarantee safe and stable gas transportation to European and Ukrainian consumers," chief engineer of the operator Yuriy Ziabchenko said.

According to him, preparations for the heating season lasted throughout May-September, and the total cost of work and materials supplied within its framework amounted to UAH 452.1 million.

The Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) ensures the functioning of the country's GTS, which is integrated into the European gas transmission system. From January 1, 2020, the company received the status of a licensed operator.

