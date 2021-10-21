Economy

14:28 21.10.2021

NBU keeps inflation forecast for 2021 at 9.6%

2 min read
NBU keeps inflation forecast for 2021 at 9.6%

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has maintained its 2021 inflation forecast at 9.6% and expects it to return to 5% by the end of 2022.

"The NBU has maintained its 2021 inflation forecast at 9.6%... Inflation will decline thanks to waning low base effects, FX markets remaining favorable, and this year’s large harvests… The above factors will make inflation slow to 5% at the end of 2022 and remain close to the target further on," the National Bank reported on its website on Thursday.

The monetary policy tightening actions taken earlier by the NBU – the optimization of the monetary policy design, a complete phaseout of anti-crisis monetary measures, and raising the key policy rate – will also curb growth in consumer prices, the NBU said.

The NBU estimates the growth in consumer prices will peak in September–October this year, and afterwards, the inflation trend will reverse.

The regulator said that a faster disinflation will be impeded by energy prices remaining high longer and by sustained consumer demand.

"Moreover, considering the prolonged effects of these pro-inflationary factors, the NBU will have to tighten the monetary conditions in 2022–2023 more than envisaged in the July forecast in order to bring inflation to the target of 5%," the NBU added.

Tags: #nbu #inflation
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:24 21.10.2021
NBU downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 3.1%, to 3.8% for 2022

NBU downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 3.1%, to 3.8% for 2022

14:20 21.10.2021
NBU keeps key policy rate at 8.5% per annum

NBU keeps key policy rate at 8.5% per annum

17:59 19.10.2021
Rada passes at second reading bill on NBU

Rada passes at second reading bill on NBU

16:00 08.10.2021
Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 11% in Sept – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 11% in Sept – statistics

12:54 01.10.2021
Pandemic actualizes development of remote services in financial sector - NBU

Pandemic actualizes development of remote services in financial sector - NBU

14:47 09.09.2021
NBU expects inflation to fall below 10% from Nov

NBU expects inflation to fall below 10% from Nov

11:17 07.09.2021
Ukraine's intl reserves in Aug increase by 9.2% due to receipt of SDR, reach $31.6 bln – NBU

Ukraine's intl reserves in Aug increase by 9.2% due to receipt of SDR, reach $31.6 bln – NBU

14:42 03.09.2021
Finance Minister expects to keep inflation within 10%

Finance Minister expects to keep inflation within 10%

11:15 03.09.2021
Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $30 bln, adequate under IMF criterion – NBU deputy head

Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $30 bln, adequate under IMF criterion – NBU deputy head

12:13 12.08.2021
Ukraine's govt initiates discussion with NBU – minister

Ukraine's govt initiates discussion with NBU – minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Сost of hydrogen project of Naftogaz, RWE for production of green ammonia estimated at EUR 500 mln – Vitrenko

NBU downgrades Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 3.1%, to 3.8% for 2022

NBU keeps key policy rate at 8.5% per annum

Synchronization of Ukrainian power grids with EU ones still distant prospect – EU ambassador

Ukrzaliznytsia ready to attract Deutsche Bahn specialists on clear terms with remuneration tied to KPI

LATEST

Сost of hydrogen project of Naftogaz, RWE for production of green ammonia estimated at EUR 500 mln – Vitrenko

Ukraine to receive second tranche of macro-financial assistance from EU in near future – Stefanishyna

Synchronization of Ukrainian power grids with EU ones still distant prospect – EU ambassador

Ukraine may start exporting green hydrogen to EU by 2024 – FM

Ukrzaliznytsia ready to attract Deutsche Bahn specialists on clear terms with remuneration tied to KPI

Ukraine can end gas imports within five years – Naftogaz head

Rada passes at first reading draft state budget 2022

Naftogaz plans to increase production by 1.8 times over 10 years, to 24 bcm – Vitrenko

Ukraine fulfills all conditions for receiving IMF tranche of $700 mln under SBA program – President's advisor

Naftogaz sees perspective in field of CO2 capture in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD