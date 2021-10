Average price of gas imports to Ukraine in Sept up by 26.9%, to $543.1

The import of natural gas into the territory of Ukraine in September 2021 was carried out at an average price of $543.1 (UAH 14,481) per 1,000 cubic meters, the Ministry of Economy reported

Thus, the price of gas imports over the past month is 26.9% higher than the price in August 2021 in dollar terms, when it amounted to $427.88 (UAH 11,457) per 1,000 cubic meters.