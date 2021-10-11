Economy

09:34 11.10.2021

PM: Ukraine to join EU research and innovation programme with budget of almost EUR 100 bln

1 min read
 The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a draft president's decree granting powers to the Minister of Education and Science to sign an agreement on Ukraine's accession to the European Union's Horizon Europe programme, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Sunday.

"Ukraine will join the EU programme for research and innovation, which has a budget of almost EUR 100 billion ... The goal of the program is to solve global problems and promote industrial modernization. For Ukraine, this opens up new horizons for cooperation with EU countries in all scientific fields, and also provides additional financial opportunities for our scientific institutions," Shmyhal wrote on his Facebook page.

He also said that the decree provides for joining the Euroatom programme for research and training in the field of nuclear energy.

