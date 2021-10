Ukrainian PM: preparation of memo with IMF to be completed today or tomorrow

Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will finalize a memorandum on the continuation of the program with the IMF on Thursday or Friday, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Today or tomorrow, we are completing work with the IMF on the preparation of a memorandum on the continuation of our program," he said on Thursday at the Kyiv International Forum.