09:59 17.09.2021

Metinvest to allocate UAH 11 bln from Illich steel works' profit for dividends, Azovstal - UAH 7.7 bln, Dniprovsky coke plant - UAH 1.77 bln

 PrJSC Mariupol-based Illich Iron and Steel Works (Donetsk region), part of Metinvest Group, will allocate UAH 11.004 billion for the payment of dividends from retained earnings, Azovstal, also part of Group – UAH 7.718 billion, and PrJSC Dniprovsky Coke and Chemical Plant (Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region), part of Metinvest, – UAH 1.774 billion.

According to the official statements of the companies in the information disclosure system of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, the sole shareholder of the three companies made decisions on the payment of dividends at the extraordinary shareholders' meetings held on September 13, and on September 14 the companies decided to set the date for compiling the list of persons entitled to receive dividends – September 29, 2021.

Earlier it was reported about similar decisions of PrJSC Avdiyivka Coke and Chemical Plant on the direction of UAH 2.365 billion to dividends, and PrJSC Zaporizhkoks – UAH 3.867 billion.

Thus, a total of five Metinvest enterprises will allocate UAH 26.7 billion for dividend payments.

