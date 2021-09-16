Kyiv's budget to be about UAH 65 bln in 2022 - Klitschko

According to calculations, the budget of Kyiv in 2022 will amount to about UAH 65 billion, said mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko.

"As for the city's budget, it will be slightly more than this year. Despite the shortfall due to the pandemic, the estimate for 2022 will amount to approximately UAH 65 billion," the press service of Kyiv City State Administration quoted Klitschko as saying.

According to the mayor of the capital, almost a third of the budget will be spent on education. A significant part of the funds will also be allocated for medicine, transport, construction and repair of roads.

"Traditionally, we will direct almost a third of the budget to education. This is more than 500 kindergartens, more than 500 schools, higher educational institutions. This is the salary of teachers. Medicine is in second place. In a pandemic, we need to support doctors," Klitschko stressed.

He also noted that this year alone, due to the crisis caused by the pandemic, the city received almost UAH 5 billion less.