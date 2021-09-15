In 2022, funding for medicine in Ukraine should be doubled compared to 2021 - opinion

Funding for the health care system in the 2022 state budget should be doubled compared to 2021, member of the Parliament Committee on Public Health, Medical Assistance and Medical Insurance Olha Stefanishyna said.

"The state budget for 2022 should provide at least twice as much for the financing of medicine as in 2021," she wrote on Facebook.

"UAH 268 mlrd is 5% of GDP, which the government should allocate for the Medical Guarantees Program by law. This amount of funds would help increase doctors' salaries, equip hospitals and improve the quality of services," she said.

According to her, the draft state budget for 2022 will be presented at a government meeting on Wednesday.