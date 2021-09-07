Economy

11:17 07.09.2021

Ukraine's intl reserves in Aug increase by 9.2% due to receipt of SDR, reach $31.6 bln – NBU

1 min read
Ukraine's intl reserves in Aug increase by 9.2% due to receipt of SDR, reach $31.6 bln – NBU

The international reserves of Ukraine as of September 1, 2021, according to preliminary data, amounted to $31.614 billion (in equivalent), which is 9.2% more than at the beginning of August this year ($28.951 billion) according to the data of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

"As of September 1, 2021, Ukraine's international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to $31.614 billion (in equivalent). This volume of reserves is a record over the past nine years ... In August, the reserves increased by 9.2% due to, first of all, the receipt of funds in the amount of 1.928 billion special drawing rights (SDR) within the general allocation from the IMF," the report says.

Tags: #reserves #nbu #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:29 06.09.2021
Ukraine expecting Biden's visit, but not this year

Ukraine expecting Biden's visit, but not this year

17:13 04.09.2021
Some 2,614 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine in past 24 hours, 1,447 recoveries, 44 deaths – Health Ministry

Some 2,614 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Ukraine in past 24 hours, 1,447 recoveries, 44 deaths – Health Ministry

13:41 04.09.2021
Kyiv insists on immediate release of detained five Crimea residents, calls on intl community to press more on Russia

Kyiv insists on immediate release of detained five Crimea residents, calls on intl community to press more on Russia

21:36 03.09.2021
Ukraine presents in United States 30 most relevant projects in electric power sector worth $16.85 bln – Energy Ministry

Ukraine presents in United States 30 most relevant projects in electric power sector worth $16.85 bln – Energy Ministry

16:29 03.09.2021
Ukraine intends to build NPPs, nuclear fuel production plant based on Skhidny Mining with U.S. support – MP

Ukraine intends to build NPPs, nuclear fuel production plant based on Skhidny Mining with U.S. support – MP

15:46 03.09.2021
The United States may invest $1 bln in Ukrainian animal husbandry by 2025, increasing number of cattle by 20% – MP

The United States may invest $1 bln in Ukrainian animal husbandry by 2025, increasing number of cattle by 20% – MP

14:51 03.09.2021
Ukraine offers $25 bln worth energy decarbonization project to U.S. - MP

Ukraine offers $25 bln worth energy decarbonization project to U.S. - MP

11:15 03.09.2021
Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $30 bln, adequate under IMF criterion – NBU deputy head

Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $30 bln, adequate under IMF criterion – NBU deputy head

11:05 03.09.2021
World Bank may provide Ukraine with $150 mln in case of emergency response to COVID-19

World Bank may provide Ukraine with $150 mln in case of emergency response to COVID-19

10:57 03.09.2021
Ukraine's UGS will be in demand even in case of 'zero' transit – Ukrtransgaz head

Ukraine's UGS will be in demand even in case of 'zero' transit – Ukrtransgaz head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Finance Ministry proposes to budget spending on health care at 4.5% of GDP, on education at 7.2% in consolidated document for 2022

Ukraine presents in United States 30 most relevant projects in electric power sector worth $16.85 bln – Energy Ministry

Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $30 bln, adequate under IMF criterion – NBU deputy head

Ukraine's UGS will be in demand even in case of 'zero' transit – Ukrtransgaz head

Vitrenko tells about best guarantees for gas transit through Ukraine

LATEST

Finance Ministry proposes to budget spending on health care at 4.5% of GDP, on education at 7.2% in consolidated document for 2022

Finance Minister expects to keep inflation within 10%

Naftogaz plans to implement number of decarbonization projects with U.S. support – MP

Zelensky invites Google, Microsoft and Amazon to build data centers in Ukraine – MP

Vitrenko tells about best guarantees for gas transit through Ukraine

U.S. to be ready to apply sanctions in event of threat to Ukraine's energy security – Zelensky

YES to hold new format event in Mystetsky Arsenal in Kyiv on Sept 9-11

Ukroboronprom, U.S. defense companies sign three cooperation agreements for $2.5 bln

Farmak automates recruitment procedure

Zelensky to meet with U.S. business reps ahead of meeting with Biden

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD