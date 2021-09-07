Ukraine's intl reserves in Aug increase by 9.2% due to receipt of SDR, reach $31.6 bln – NBU

The international reserves of Ukraine as of September 1, 2021, according to preliminary data, amounted to $31.614 billion (in equivalent), which is 9.2% more than at the beginning of August this year ($28.951 billion) according to the data of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

