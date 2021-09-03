Economy

Ukraine's intl reserves exceed $30 bln, adequate under IMF criterion – NBU deputy head

Ukraine's international reserves, after the payment of more than $1.3 billion on eurobonds on September 1, continue to exceed $30 billion, Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Sergiy Nikolaychuk has said.

"The reserves can be considered adequate according to the IMF criterion," he said at the 7th Ukrainian Financial Forum organized by ICU Investment Group in Kyiv.

The banker noted that the banking system of Ukraine is ready for lending, and neither the corporate sector, nor the population are indebted, unlike many other countries.

According to Nikolaychuk, this can be a good impetus for growth if this factor is realized.

