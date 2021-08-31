Economy

14:23 31.08.2021

All major services of Kyiv airport to be transferred to e-format - development director

2 min read
All major services of Kyiv airport to be transferred to e-format - development director

All basic services of Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport are to be transferred to an electronic format, Yevhen Belik, the director of the enterprise development, said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"Together with Director General Olha Tovkes, we are now looking towards digitalization, the development of marketplaces and an e-commerce module for the comfort of passengers and more efficient management of our revenues," he said.

According to Belik, this can be not only priority registration, but also expedited formalities, payment for parking and even buying coffee in a cafe and perfumery in duty-free stores.

"The module is still under development, but we know for sure that it will be an application that every passenger can install and order any service for himself from anywhere in the world," he said.

The airport development director noted that at the moment the distribution of total profits between the aviation and non-aviation sectors is 70% to 30%.

He also said that the approach to the formation of profitability has changed at the airport.

"If earlier we took into account the area of leased space, now we take into account another component - conversion from sq m. In other words, how efficiently the tenant works," Belik said.

In particular, in order to provide a full and varied leisure while waiting for a flight, the concept of duty-free shops was changed, now they will offer a different assortment of different price categories.

"A specialized shop for optics and haberdashery is already operating. In the near future, a targeted children's duty-free shop with a large assortment of toys and gadgets will be opened, and a children's zone will be equipped nearby," Belik said.

Four locations with a total area of 1,500 square meters is represented by the leading duty-free operator Heinemann. Another of the locations, about 100 sq m, will soon be considered as a potential choice for a new duty-free operator.

Tags: #kyiv_airport #airport
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:24 28.07.2021
ICAO IIIA instrument landing to be launched at Odesa airport this autumn

ICAO IIIA instrument landing to be launched at Odesa airport this autumn

11:12 09.07.2021
Airport in Mariupol will raise economic attractiveness of city and region - mayor

Airport in Mariupol will raise economic attractiveness of city and region - mayor

12:03 27.05.2021
Not only city to benefit from international airport in Dnipro, but whole of Ukraine - Dnipro mayor

Not only city to benefit from international airport in Dnipro, but whole of Ukraine - Dnipro mayor

18:38 15.02.2021
Airfield of Kyiv airport to be reconstructed until 2025

Airfield of Kyiv airport to be reconstructed until 2025

11:20 13.01.2021
Infrastructure projects agency selects winner of tender for pre-design work to build airport in Zakarpattia region

Infrastructure projects agency selects winner of tender for pre-design work to build airport in Zakarpattia region

16:23 05.01.2021
Airport Lviv cuts passenger traffic by 60%, increases cargo traffic 2.2-fold in 2020

Airport Lviv cuts passenger traffic by 60%, increases cargo traffic 2.2-fold in 2020

11:08 19.10.2020
New terminal of Zaporizhia airport opens

New terminal of Zaporizhia airport opens

11:38 24.09.2020
Ukraine, Slovakia sign agreement, whereby Uzhgorod airport to be able to resume operation – Kuleba

Ukraine, Slovakia sign agreement, whereby Uzhgorod airport to be able to resume operation – Kuleba

15:36 16.09.2020
Work starts on building new terminal, runway at Dnipro airport

Work starts on building new terminal, runway at Dnipro airport

11:01 08.09.2020
Construction of new airport in Zakarpattia provides for raising up to UAH 4 bln - Krykliy

Construction of new airport in Zakarpattia provides for raising up to UAH 4 bln - Krykliy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

ICU announces launch of Ukraine's first mobile application for online trade in govt bonds

Naftogaz seeks help from German special rep for Nord Stream 2 in transfer of gas transmission points to Russia-Ukraine border

Gazprom could possibly have to sell Nord Steam 2, EU believes – newspaper

Marchenko: Finance Ministry's goal in public debt market is to switch to long-term instruments, dictate conditions

GTSOU to offer services in managing Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline - head of company jokes

LATEST

Energy Ministry considering idea of ​​transferring excise tax on electricity, including 'green,' to trust fund to pay off debts

Haluschenko: Energy Ministry developing new national plan for reduction of emissions

ICU announces launch of Ukraine's first mobile application for online trade in govt bonds

Ukraine quits idea to privatize regional power suppliers, wants to move them to Energy Ministry's management – decree

Naftogaz seeks help from German special rep for Nord Stream 2 in transfer of gas transmission points to Russia-Ukraine border

Gazprom could possibly have to sell Nord Steam 2, EU believes – newspaper

DTEK Energy, Centrenergo agree to supply 75,000 tonnes of coal from U.S. in coming months

BSTDB will offer its member countries to capitalize bank for EUR 250 mln

Marchenko: Finance Ministry's goal in public debt market is to switch to long-term instruments, dictate conditions

Marchenko: Reducing electricity tariffs for public with their fiscal balance corresponds to arrangement with IMF

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD