All major services of Kyiv airport to be transferred to e-format - development director

All basic services of Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport are to be transferred to an electronic format, Yevhen Belik, the director of the enterprise development, said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"Together with Director General Olha Tovkes, we are now looking towards digitalization, the development of marketplaces and an e-commerce module for the comfort of passengers and more efficient management of our revenues," he said.

According to Belik, this can be not only priority registration, but also expedited formalities, payment for parking and even buying coffee in a cafe and perfumery in duty-free stores.

"The module is still under development, but we know for sure that it will be an application that every passenger can install and order any service for himself from anywhere in the world," he said.

The airport development director noted that at the moment the distribution of total profits between the aviation and non-aviation sectors is 70% to 30%.

He also said that the approach to the formation of profitability has changed at the airport.

"If earlier we took into account the area of leased space, now we take into account another component - conversion from sq m. In other words, how efficiently the tenant works," Belik said.

In particular, in order to provide a full and varied leisure while waiting for a flight, the concept of duty-free shops was changed, now they will offer a different assortment of different price categories.

"A specialized shop for optics and haberdashery is already operating. In the near future, a targeted children's duty-free shop with a large assortment of toys and gadgets will be opened, and a children's zone will be equipped nearby," Belik said.

Four locations with a total area of 1,500 square meters is represented by the leading duty-free operator Heinemann. Another of the locations, about 100 sq m, will soon be considered as a potential choice for a new duty-free operator.