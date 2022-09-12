Economy

12:31 12.09.2022

Ministry of Infrastructure considers Lviv airport as first to resume work in presence of security guarantees

Technically, it will take up to two weeks for airports to reopen in Ukraine, but in practice this can be done only with guaranteed security, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov has said.

"We consider the Lviv airport as the first airport. I hope that, as it was with the Black Sea Grain Initiative, when we receive guaranteed security, guarantees, first of all, from international partners, from the UN, we will start, I hope," he said at 17th Yalta European Strategy (YES) Annual Meeting held by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation at the end of last week in Kyiv.

Answering questions, Kubrakov said that the main obstacle to the resumption of flights of civil aircraft is safety, not technical issues.

As reported, the Ukrainian sky has been closed for flights of civil aircraft since the first day of the full-scale military aggression of the Russian Federation – from February 24 of this year.

At the end of July, the Zakarpattia Regional Council decided to allocate UAH 26 million to Uzhgorod Airport.

