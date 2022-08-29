SBI checking validity of orders to remove property from Kyiv Airport, damage runways

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), within the framework of the investigation into a criminal case on property embezzlement at the Kyiv Airport on the first days of the war, is checking the information about the validity of orders issued to the Ukrainian military to remove vehicles from the airport.

"The SBI is investigating the criminal proceedings on the embezzlement of property of the Kyiv Airport in the first days of the war. In the context of the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, it is very important to check the facts before spreading "zrada" ["betrayal" in Ukrainian] like "a case opened against a general for the defense of the airport," the SBI said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

The SBI emphasized that it has not and will never be engaged in the persecution of the military who defend the Motherland, but will resolutely suppress the attempts of some individuals to cash in on the war.

"We inform you that the Bureau has indeed opened criminal proceedings on the fact of the embezzlement of the airport's property. As part of the investigation into criminal proceedings launched under Part 5 of Article 426-1 (abuse of power or official authority by a military official), information is being checked on the validity of orders to the military to remove vehicles and other property of the airport," it said.

Also, according to the report, the legitimacy of the order to damage the airport runways, which was not due to military necessity, is being studied.