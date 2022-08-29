Facts

18:41 29.08.2022

SBI checking validity of orders to remove property from Kyiv Airport, damage runways

2 min read
SBI checking validity of orders to remove property from Kyiv Airport, damage runways

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), within the framework of the investigation into a criminal case on property embezzlement at the Kyiv Airport on the first days of the war, is checking the information about the validity of orders issued to the Ukrainian military to remove vehicles from the airport.

"The SBI is investigating the criminal proceedings on the embezzlement of property of the Kyiv Airport in the first days of the war. In the context of the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, it is very important to check the facts before spreading "zrada" ["betrayal" in Ukrainian] like "a case opened against a general for the defense of the airport," the SBI said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

The SBI emphasized that it has not and will never be engaged in the persecution of the military who defend the Motherland, but will resolutely suppress the attempts of some individuals to cash in on the war.

"We inform you that the Bureau has indeed opened criminal proceedings on the fact of the embezzlement of the airport's property. As part of the investigation into criminal proceedings launched under Part 5 of Article 426-1 (abuse of power or official authority by a military official), information is being checked on the validity of orders to the military to remove vehicles and other property of the airport," it said.

Also, according to the report, the legitimacy of the order to damage the airport runways, which was not due to military necessity, is being studied.

Tags: #kyiv_airport #sbi

MORE ABOUT

12:47 22.08.2022
SBI notifies ex-head of ammonia pipeline enterprise of suspicion in causing $1.5 mlm damage to Ukraine

SBI notifies ex-head of ammonia pipeline enterprise of suspicion in causing $1.5 mlm damage to Ukraine

14:03 05.08.2022
SBI reports suspicion to boatswain, who defected to enemy, fighting against Ukraine on Admiral Essen frigate

SBI reports suspicion to boatswain, who defected to enemy, fighting against Ukraine on Admiral Essen frigate

16:35 18.07.2022
Law enforcers detain ex-Chief of SBU in Crimea on suspicion of high treason – SBI

Law enforcers detain ex-Chief of SBU in Crimea on suspicion of high treason – SBI

16:54 06.07.2022
MP Kovaliov informed of suspicion of treason – SBI

MP Kovaliov informed of suspicion of treason – SBI

17:07 02.06.2022
SBI completes investigation of Medvedchuk's treason case

SBI completes investigation of Medvedchuk's treason case

15:00 01.06.2022
Court seizes liquefied gas sold by Ukrnafta on unlicensed exchange at reduced price – SBI

Court seizes liquefied gas sold by Ukrnafta on unlicensed exchange at reduced price – SBI

17:06 31.05.2022
Assets of Tatneft in Ukraine seized – SBI

Assets of Tatneft in Ukraine seized – SBI

13:13 29.04.2022
Channel for missile components supply to Russia by enterprise, controlled by oligarch Deripaska, blocked - SBI

Channel for missile components supply to Russia by enterprise, controlled by oligarch Deripaska, blocked - SBI

16:14 26.04.2022
SBI prosecutes 10 more customs officials for facilitating illegal imports of oil products by companies close to Medvedchuk

SBI prosecutes 10 more customs officials for facilitating illegal imports of oil products by companies close to Medvedchuk

15:36 18.04.2022
SBI investigating 240 cases of treason, collaborationism

SBI investigating 240 cases of treason, collaborationism

AD

HOT NEWS

"Negotiations" with Russia going well in southern direction of frontline – Podoliak

Mykolaiv mayor reports two dead, five wounded after enemy attack on city

Zelensky: Russia is first terrorist in world to turn nuclear power plant into battlefield

Meeting in Ramstein format to be held in Germany on Sept 8 - command of US Air Force in Europe and Africa

Kim reports victims after enemy attack on residential buildings in Mykolaiv center

LATEST

ECHR to resume consideration of complaints against Ukraine

"Negotiations" with Russia going well in southern direction of frontline – Podoliak

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT ON POWEFUL BLAST IN KHERSON

Mykolaiv mayor reports two dead, five wounded after enemy attack on city

Zelensky: Russia is first terrorist in world to turn nuclear power plant into battlefield

Meeting in Ramstein format to be held in Germany on Sept 8 - command of US Air Force in Europe and Africa

Kim reports victims after enemy attack on residential buildings in Mykolaiv center

Zaporizhia region governor hopes IAEA mission to help demilitarize ZNPP

So-called '109th regiment of DPR', Russian paratroopers retreat from their positions in Kherson region – Kakhovka command

Scholz: Germany to support Ukraine for as long as it takes

AD
AD
AD
AD