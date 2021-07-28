Zelensky, IMF director to discuss Ukraine's implementation of SBA on Wednesday

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced telephone talks with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva on the progress of Ukraine's Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) on Wednesday, the head of state has said.

"At 17:00, I think I have a call regarding our situation. I believe that we, in general, have a lot of things ready. Perhaps, the Ministry of Finance and the IMF management are agreeing on some things. Today, we will talk about what is ready and what is not yet ready," the president said at a press conference at the Ukraine 30: Decentralization forum.

"It seems to me that we are at a decisive stage," Zelensky added.