19:12 21.07.2021

Ukraine, Italy agree on additional permits for intl transport

During negotiations, Infrastructure Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov and Minister of Infrastructure and Mobility of Italy Enrico Giovannini agreed to increase the number of universal permits of Euro V category for carriers of both countries by 1,500.

According to the Infrastructure Minister press service on Wednesday, due to additional permits, the Ukrainian side will be able to fulfill its international contracts by the end of 2021.

It is noted that the annual quota for freight traffic to Italy for Ukrainian carriers is 25,000 permits. In terms of the volume of trade between Ukraine and the European Union, Italy ranks third after Germany and Poland.

According to the State Statistics Service, in the first half of 2021, the trade turnover between Ukraine and Italy increased by 26.6%. The main share of exports from Ukraine falls on agricultural products, namely, sunflower oil, wheat and corn, soybeans, other oilseeds, as well as wood and wood products.

