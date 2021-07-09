More than half of contracts for state defense procurement of 2021 concluded last year – Urusky

More than half of the contracts for the state defense procurement of 2021 were concluded last year, Oleh Urusky, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine, has said.

"The fact remains that more than half of the contracts in 2021 ... were drawn up in 2020. This requires additional analysis," Urusky said at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence in Kyiv on Friday.

He recalled that the total amount of funding for the state defense procurement for 2021 is UAH 27.1 billion.

"As of July 1, 2021, state customers signed 159 state contracts for a total amount of actually UAH 15 billion, which is 55% of the total funding provided for by the state defense procurement in 2021," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Urusky clarified that in 2021 twelve contracts were concluded for the amount of UAH 125 million, while 147 contracts were extended for the amount of UAH 14.7 billion.