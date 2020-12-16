Economy

15:11 16.12.2020

Agrarian Ministry to be restored in early 2021 – PM

1 min read
Agrarian Ministry to be restored in early 2021 – PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that the Agrarian Ministry will appear in Ukraine in early 2021.

"We cannot leave such important industries as energy and education without proper management. Therefore, with respect to the decision of the Ukrainian parliament, I will propose candidates for the relevant ministers," Shmyhal said at the Wednesday government meeting.

The prime minister said there are also discussions on the appointment of an agrarian minister.

"At the beginning of next year, we can expect that the fully functional Agrarian Ministry will be restored," Shmyhal said.

 

Tags: #ministry #shmyhal #agrarian
Interfax-Ukraine
