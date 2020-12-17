Economy

13:47 17.12.2020

Rada appoints Leshchenko as Minister of Agrarian Policy, Food

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has appointed Head of the State Service for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre Roman Leshchenko as Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food.

Some 242 parliamentarians voted in support of the relevant resolution at a meeting on Thursday. Leshchenko headed the State Service for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre in June 2020, and before that, from October 1, 2019, he was the Presidential Commissioner for Land Affairs.

He graduated from the Law Faculty of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, was awarded a PhD in Law. Since 2013 he has been teaching at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

