Firtash's Group DF enterprises continue to operate despite NSDC sanctions

The enterprises of Group DF International, the Austrian holding, owned by Dmytro Firtash, continue to operate, despite the sanctions imposed after the decision of the NSDC by the decree of the president of Ukraine against Firtash and one of the group companies.

"First of all, the group declares that we and our businesses operate as normal and fulfill and will continue to fulfill our obligations both to consumers of our products and to tens of thousands of employees and their families," according to the appeal of the group to its counterparties, partners and employees of the member enterprises of Group DF available to Interfax-Ukraine.

The group stated that it is aimed at fulfilling contractual obligations for the supply of products and the provision of services to all of its businesses, including nitrogen, titanium, gas, logistics, and port.

"Our businesses are contributing to the growth of export of Ukrainian goods abroad ... We will continue to develop our businesses in Ukraine and in other countries where the group operates," the statement says.

At the same time, the group assured that it will continue to provide stable work for more than 50,000 employees of the enterprises, paying decent wages and providing social guarantees.

The group expressed confidence in the injustice of the imposed sanctions, but declined to comment on the NSDC decision.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, by the decree of June 24, approved the NSDC's decision to impose personal sanctions, in particular, against Ukrainian businessman Firtash.