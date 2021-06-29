Economy

10:57 29.06.2021

Firtash's Group DF enterprises continue to operate despite NSDC sanctions

2 min read
Firtash's Group DF enterprises continue to operate despite NSDC sanctions

The enterprises of Group DF International, the Austrian holding, owned by Dmytro Firtash, continue to operate, despite the sanctions imposed after the decision of the NSDC by the decree of the president of Ukraine against Firtash and one of the group companies.

"First of all, the group declares that we and our businesses operate as normal and fulfill and will continue to fulfill our obligations both to consumers of our products and to tens of thousands of employees and their families," according to the appeal of the group to its counterparties, partners and employees of the member enterprises of Group DF available to Interfax-Ukraine.

The group stated that it is aimed at fulfilling contractual obligations for the supply of products and the provision of services to all of its businesses, including nitrogen, titanium, gas, logistics, and port.

"Our businesses are contributing to the growth of export of Ukrainian goods abroad ... We will continue to develop our businesses in Ukraine and in other countries where the group operates," the statement says.

At the same time, the group assured that it will continue to provide stable work for more than 50,000 employees of the enterprises, paying decent wages and providing social guarantees.

The group expressed confidence in the injustice of the imposed sanctions, but declined to comment on the NSDC decision.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, by the decree of June 24, approved the NSDC's decision to impose personal sanctions, in particular, against Ukrainian businessman Firtash.

Tags: #group_df #firtash #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:30 25.06.2021
EU prolongs economic sanctions against Russia – European Council president

EU prolongs economic sanctions against Russia – European Council president

18:13 24.06.2021
Zelensky extends sanctions against Russian media, their reps

Zelensky extends sanctions against Russian media, their reps

17:40 24.06.2021
Zelensky signs order on sanctions in relation to businessmen Firtash, Fuks

Zelensky signs order on sanctions in relation to businessmen Firtash, Fuks

17:39 24.06.2021
Zelensky signs decree on extended, new sanctions against 55 banks, fiscal companies of Russia, so called ORDLO banks

Zelensky signs decree on extended, new sanctions against 55 banks, fiscal companies of Russia, so called ORDLO banks

15:34 21.06.2021
EU approves another package of sanctions against Belarus – European Council president

EU approves another package of sanctions against Belarus – European Council president

12:20 21.06.2021
EU extends Crimea sanctions by one more year

EU extends Crimea sanctions by one more year

19:01 18.06.2021
NSDC introduces full package of sanctions against Dmytro Firtash, Pavlo Fuks – Danilov

NSDC introduces full package of sanctions against Dmytro Firtash, Pavlo Fuks – Danilov

11:16 18.06.2021
U.S. does not intend to weaken or lift sanctions against Russia – Nuland

U.S. does not intend to weaken or lift sanctions against Russia – Nuland

14:13 17.06.2021
Human rights activists demand exclusion of people considered mistakenly included in sanctions lists by NSDC decision of May 14, 2021

Human rights activists demand exclusion of people considered mistakenly included in sanctions lists by NSDC decision of May 14, 2021

17:52 04.06.2021
NSDC to check info on 134 Ukrainian citizens under U.S. sanctions to make relevant decisions – Danilov

NSDC to check info on 134 Ukrainian citizens under U.S. sanctions to make relevant decisions – Danilov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt extends PSO mode, electricity price of UAH 1.68/kwh for public until Aug 1

Level of shadow economy up to 30% of GDP in 2020 - Economy Ministry

Gazprom refuses to book additional interruptible transit capacity via Ukraine for July despite upcoming major pipeline repairs

Keeping NBU refinancing rate at 7.5% supported by 7 out of 10 NBU committee members, 3 vote for raising it to 8%

EBRD improves forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 from 3% to 3.5%

LATEST

Govt extends PSO mode, electricity price of UAH 1.68/kwh for public until Aug 1

Level of shadow economy up to 30% of GDP in 2020 - Economy Ministry

Gazprom refuses to book additional interruptible transit capacity via Ukraine for July despite upcoming major pipeline repairs

Keeping NBU refinancing rate at 7.5% supported by 7 out of 10 NBU committee members, 3 vote for raising it to 8%

Naftogaz ready to take ownership and management of state-owned CHPPs - Vitrenko

EBRD improves forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 from 3% to 3.5%

Half of Ukrainians ready to completely abandon use of cash in future - study by Mastercard

PM instructs relevant ministries, departments to explain land market launch

Ukraine will receive $350 mln under agreement with World Bank - Shmyhal

Naftogaz revises drilling plans to increase gas production - Vitrenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD