Economy

17:18 17.06.2021

Desertification of vast territories threatens to Ukraine in next 30-40 years – Ecology Minister

2 min read
Desertification of vast territories threatens to Ukraine in next 30-40 years – Ecology Minister

Ukraine is moving into a zone of ultra-high temperatures and cataclysms due to weather changes, and in the next 30-40 years, the country is threatened with desertification of vast territories, which threatens the loss of biodiversity, lack of water, the spread of poverty, hunger and mass migration of the population, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources reported on its website on Thursday.

According to the ministry, in Ukraine, 13 million hectares of agricultural land are exposed to the harmful effects of water erosion, more than 6 million hectares - of wind, up to 20 million hectares are covered by dust storms.

The ministry clarified that the development of degradation processes is largely influenced by the high level of plowing of the land (54% of 33 million hectares of the total arable land).

The ministry noted that for Ukraine, combating desertification and land degradation is one of the priority areas of environmental policy. For this, an action plan to combat this phenomenon until 2025 was approved and a coordination council was created to combat land degradation and desertification.

"Our state has joined the process of establishing and implementing voluntary national targets to achieve a neutral level of land degradation. This work is being carried out within the framework of the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and the UN Convention to Combat Desertification. To achieve a neutral level of land degradation, we must implement measures to stabilize the increase in the content of humus in soils," the ministry quoted Minister of Ecology Roman Abramovsky as saying.

Earlier, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Roman Leshchenko said that two-thirds of Ukraine's territory is located in the zone of risky farming, 6 million hectares of agricultural land require conservation, this process is especially noticeable in the south of the country.

Tags: #weather #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:53 17.06.2021
For cooperation with IMF, Ukraine should adopt laws on High Council of Justice, inaccurate declaration – Finance Ministry

For cooperation with IMF, Ukraine should adopt laws on High Council of Justice, inaccurate declaration – Finance Ministry

11:28 17.06.2021
Ukraine records largest increase in peacefulness globally in 2020

Ukraine records largest increase in peacefulness globally in 2020

20:14 16.06.2021
Putin: Russia has only one obligation on Ukraine – to promote implementation of Minsk agreement

Putin: Russia has only one obligation on Ukraine – to promote implementation of Minsk agreement

14:29 16.06.2021
Ukraine, Hungary resume joint border patrols – Border Guard Service

Ukraine, Hungary resume joint border patrols – Border Guard Service

09:29 16.06.2021
Ukraine sees uptick in daily coronavirus morbidity

Ukraine sees uptick in daily coronavirus morbidity

18:08 15.06.2021
Ukraine enters green zone for COVID-19 according to EU criteria

Ukraine enters green zone for COVID-19 according to EU criteria

17:58 15.06.2021
IMF begins reviewing tax amnesty law for money laundering safeguards – IMF spokesman

IMF begins reviewing tax amnesty law for money laundering safeguards – IMF spokesman

17:46 15.06.2021
OSCE head calls for immediate, full compliance with ceasefire in Donbas

OSCE head calls for immediate, full compliance with ceasefire in Donbas

12:01 15.06.2021
Ukraine deserves to be equal NATO member – Zelensky

Ukraine deserves to be equal NATO member – Zelensky

09:40 15.06.2021
In Ukraine, 50,057 people vaccinated against COVID-19 per day - Health Ministry

In Ukraine, 50,057 people vaccinated against COVID-19 per day - Health Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

For cooperation with IMF, Ukraine should adopt laws on High Council of Justice, inaccurate declaration – Finance Ministry

State budget revenues from privatization in 2021 should increase four times compared to previous year – official

IMF begins reviewing tax amnesty law for money laundering safeguards – IMF spokesman

State budget posts receipts underperformance of UAH 2.6 bln from excise tax on electricity over systemic problems in market – accounting chamber

Fitch upgrades DTEK's IDRs to 'CCC' from 'RD' after restructuring of company's debt

LATEST

Ukravtodor plans to build 1,400 km of cement-concrete roads in Ukraine by 2025

EBRD to issue hryvnia loan of up to EUR 25 mln to Ukrgasbank to finance SMEs

EBA calls for finalization of bill on criminalization of commodity smuggling

Cabinet to offer Rada to allocate additional UAH 1.4 bln for program to combat COVID-19, in particular for vaccines procurement – Shmyhal

State budget revenues from privatization in 2021 should increase four times compared to previous year – official

Defense Ministry to transfer three hotels in Kyiv, Lviv, Kryvy Rih for privatization

Ukrtransnafta first time transports Algerian crude oil

State budget posts receipts underperformance of UAH 2.6 bln from excise tax on electricity over systemic problems in market – accounting chamber

Fitch upgrades DTEK's IDRs to 'CCC' from 'RD' after restructuring of company's debt

New Infrastructure Minister given task of removing Ukrzaliznytsia from bankruptcy – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD