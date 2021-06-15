Ukrtransnafta first time transports Algerian crude oil

JSC Ukrtransnafta in June for the first time transported Algerian Saharan Blend crude oil, the press service of the company has reported.

"After checking the quality indicators of crude oil, the company began accepting it into the oil transmission system for further transportation to the facilities of the Kremenchuk oil refinery. Algerian oil will be transported through the Odesa-Kremenchuk pipeline," the press service said.

The press service recalled that in addition to pumping oil from Ukrainian fields, UTN now already has experience in transporting six grades of imported oil: Urals, Azeri Light, Bakken (since July 2019), El Sharara (since November 2019), WTI (since June 2020) and Saharan Blend.