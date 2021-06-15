Economy

19:03 15.06.2021

Ukrtransnafta first time transports Algerian crude oil

1 min read
Ukrtransnafta first time transports Algerian crude oil

JSC Ukrtransnafta in June for the first time transported Algerian Saharan Blend crude oil, the press service of the company has reported.

"After checking the quality indicators of crude oil, the company began accepting it into the oil transmission system for further transportation to the facilities of the Kremenchuk oil refinery. Algerian oil will be transported through the Odesa-Kremenchuk pipeline," the press service said.

The press service recalled that in addition to pumping oil from Ukrainian fields, UTN now already has experience in transporting six grades of imported oil: Urals, Azeri Light, Bakken (since July 2019), El Sharara (since November 2019), WTI (since June 2020) and Saharan Blend.

Tags: #ukrtransnafta
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:18 20.04.2021
Ukrtransnafta must obtain licenses, approvals to resume operation of Samara-Western Direction petroleum product pipeline

Ukrtransnafta must obtain licenses, approvals to resume operation of Samara-Western Direction petroleum product pipeline

10:41 27.10.2020
Ukrtransnafta to put into operation section of Druzhba oil pipeline built 10 years ago

Ukrtransnafta to put into operation section of Druzhba oil pipeline built 10 years ago

12:47 21.09.2020
Ukrtransnafta permitted to create licensed warehouse for providing crude oil storage services

Ukrtransnafta permitted to create licensed warehouse for providing crude oil storage services

09:55 09.06.2020
Ukrtransnafta transports WTI oil for first time

Ukrtransnafta transports WTI oil for first time

16:41 14.05.2020
Socar showed interest in oil storage in Ukraine – Ukrtransnafta head

Socar showed interest in oil storage in Ukraine – Ukrtransnafta head

18:00 22.01.2020
Ukrtransnafta gets EUR 4.3 mln compensation from Transneft for oil contamination by organochloride

Ukrtransnafta gets EUR 4.3 mln compensation from Transneft for oil contamination by organochloride

11:05 15.01.2020
Govt expands list of energy sector companies banned from being privatized

Govt expands list of energy sector companies banned from being privatized

16:51 27.12.2019
Ukrtransnafta, Transneft transfer jurisdiction of hearing disputes over transit contract from Russia to Singapore – Ukrtransnafta director general

Ukrtransnafta, Transneft transfer jurisdiction of hearing disputes over transit contract from Russia to Singapore – Ukrtransnafta director general

14:41 03.12.2019
UKRTRANSNAFTA EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH TRANSNEFT FOR TRANSIT FOR TEN YEARS

UKRTRANSNAFTA EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH TRANSNEFT FOR TRANSIT FOR TEN YEARS

16:44 26.11.2019
Ukrtransnafta starts transporting Libyan crude oil to Kremenchuk oil refinery

Ukrtransnafta starts transporting Libyan crude oil to Kremenchuk oil refinery

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF begins reviewing tax amnesty law for money laundering safeguards – IMF spokesman

State budget posts receipts underperformance of UAH 2.6 bln from excise tax on electricity over systemic problems in market – accounting chamber

Fitch upgrades DTEK's IDRs to 'CCC' from 'RD' after restructuring of company's debt

Zelensky to participate in 'Ukraine 30. Economy without oligarchs' forum on Tuesday

J.P. Morgan predicts Ukraine to get $3 bln of official funding by late 2021

LATEST

IMF begins reviewing tax amnesty law for money laundering safeguards – IMF spokesman

State budget posts receipts underperformance of UAH 2.6 bln from excise tax on electricity over systemic problems in market – accounting chamber

Fitch upgrades DTEK's IDRs to 'CCC' from 'RD' after restructuring of company's debt

New Infrastructure Minister given task of removing Ukrzaliznytsia from bankruptcy – Zelensky

Ukrzaliznytsia posts UAH 39 mln of profit in May

Zelensky to participate in 'Ukraine 30. Economy without oligarchs' forum on Tuesday

J.P. Morgan predicts Ukraine to get $3 bln of official funding by late 2021

SFS raids Naftogaz in case of VAT evasion for UAH 2.7 bln

Ukrenergo plans to issue 'green' bonds for EUR 500 mln for payment to RES

Fall of Ukraine's GDP slows to 0.2% in four months – Economy Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD