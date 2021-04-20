Ukrtransnafta must obtain licenses, approvals to resume operation of Samara-Western Direction petroleum product pipeline

JSC Ukrtransnafta, the winner of the tender for the asset manager of the Ukrainian section of the Samara-Western Direction petroleum product pipeline, must obtain a lot of licenses and approvals to resume its operation.

According to the company's press release, in particular, it is necessary to formalize the license to use land plots, obtain permission from the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) for concentration and concerted actions, obtain a license for the transportation of petroleum products from the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC), obtain the regulator's decision on establishing appropriate tariffs for the company, receive a decision from the State Customs Service to open two open-type customs warehouses for storing petroleum products, etc.

In parallel, the company must negotiate with the owners of the resource from Belarus and the Russian Federation and conclude an agreement. Without contractual relations with the owners of the resource, the resumption of the operation of the petroleum product pipeline transferred to the management will be impossible.

To manage the pipeline, Ukrtransnafta has already created a separate department in its organizational structure. It included employees of the company and former operator Prykarpatzakhidtrans.

As reported, a section of the Samara-Western Direction petroleum product pipeline with a length of about 1,100 km is intended for pumping diesel fuel from Russia and Belarus both for the internal needs of Ukraine and for transit to Europe, in particular to Hungary. The design capacity of the pipeline is 3.5 million tonnes annually.