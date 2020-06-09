Ukrtransnafta transports WTI oil for first time

JSC Ukrtransnafta transported West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil for the first time in May, the company's press service said.

"After checking the quality indicators of crude oil, the company began accepting WTI oil for transportation to Kremenchuk oil refinery. 'Light Sweet' will be transported through the Odesa-Kremenchuk crude oil pipeline," the company said in the statement.

Thus, except for pumping oil from Ukrainian fields, Ukrtransnafta already has experience in transporting five grades of imported oil, namely, Urals, Azeri Light, Bakken (from July 2019), El Sharara (from November 2019) and WTI.