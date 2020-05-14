Economy

16:41 14.05.2020

Socar showed interest in oil storage in Ukraine – Ukrtransnafta head

2 min read
Socar showed interest in oil storage in Ukraine – Ukrtransnafta head

Azerbaijani Socar has shown interest in storing oil in Ukraine, but the current legislation does not allow providing such a service, Ukrtransnafta director general and head of the oil division of Naftogaz Group Mykola Havrylenko said.

"Socar, when they contacted us, said that they want to store oil for a year with the possibility of deciding where to put it: either process it or transport it by pipeline to Belarus, or again onto water with loading on tankers and sell in the free market. Our legislation does not yet allow such an opportunity," he said.

Havrylenko recalled that the company applied to the Ministry of Finance in order to obtain permission to create a licensed customs warehouse based on its facilities for provision of oil storage services.

According to him, initially oil can be stored in the linear part of the Kremenchuk-Lysychansk oil pipeline section, where it is technically possible to place about 400,000 tonnes of oil.

"We submitted relevant initiatives to the Ministry of Finance, where, among other things, we propose recognizing the inactive section of the pipeline with certain nuances. If this is accepted, we will be able to enter the market with such capacity as this linear part of the pipeline," the head of Ukrtransnafta said.

He also said that the tank farm at Pivdenny maritime oil terminal can currently accept 200,000 cubic meters, or 170,000 tonnes, but this is not enough even for the placement of oil from two tankers of 90,000 tonnes.

Tags: #ukrtransnafta #socar
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:14 26.02.2020
Ukraine jointly with SOCAR to open large service hub for citizens at Chonhar checkpoint by year end – Zelensky

Ukraine jointly with SOCAR to open large service hub for citizens at Chonhar checkpoint by year end – Zelensky

11:34 30.01.2020
Presidential office head, reps of SOCAR visit Odesa Port-Side Plant

Presidential office head, reps of SOCAR visit Odesa Port-Side Plant

18:00 22.01.2020
Ukrtransnafta gets EUR 4.3 mln compensation from Transneft for oil contamination by organochloride

Ukrtransnafta gets EUR 4.3 mln compensation from Transneft for oil contamination by organochloride

11:05 15.01.2020
Govt expands list of energy sector companies banned from being privatized

Govt expands list of energy sector companies banned from being privatized

16:51 27.12.2019
Ukrtransnafta, Transneft transfer jurisdiction of hearing disputes over transit contract from Russia to Singapore – Ukrtransnafta director general

Ukrtransnafta, Transneft transfer jurisdiction of hearing disputes over transit contract from Russia to Singapore – Ukrtransnafta director general

14:41 03.12.2019
UKRTRANSNAFTA EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH TRANSNEFT FOR TRANSIT FOR TEN YEARS

UKRTRANSNAFTA EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH TRANSNEFT FOR TRANSIT FOR TEN YEARS

16:44 26.11.2019
Ukrtransnafta starts transporting Libyan crude oil to Kremenchuk oil refinery

Ukrtransnafta starts transporting Libyan crude oil to Kremenchuk oil refinery

14:33 07.10.2019
Ukrtransnafta, Ukrtatnafta sign contract to transport up to 1.2 mln tonnes of oil on ship-or-pay condition annually

Ukrtransnafta, Ukrtatnafta sign contract to transport up to 1.2 mln tonnes of oil on ship-or-pay condition annually

17:06 13.09.2019
Energy regulator plans three-phase increase in crude oil pipelines' tariffs

Energy regulator plans three-phase increase in crude oil pipelines' tariffs

09:42 24.07.2019
Ukrtransnafta fully pays dividends for 2018 to Naftogaz

Ukrtransnafta fully pays dividends for 2018 to Naftogaz

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NAFTOGAZ

Naftogaz group transfers UAH 28 bln for four months to state budget

FINANCE SHMYHAL

Ukraine expects $10 bln support from various financial institutions in 2020 – PM

BANKS RADA

Rada adopts banking law necessary for IMF program, with 270 affirmative votes

BANKS RADA

Rada adopts law on banks - 270 affirmative votes

VITRENKO NAFTOGAZ

Naftogaz director Vitrenko says his job was cut because of his fight against Gazprom, criticizes board chairman Kobolev

LATEST

China's ZTE Corporation becomes first business resident of Yaroslavsky's Ecopolis KhTZ

IKEA launches online store with points of delivery in Ukraine

Naftogaz group transfers UAH 28 bln for four months to state budget

We have very good price situation with electricity amid market conditions – Shmyhal

Ukroboronprom presents its reform plan to Saakashvili

4G available in more than half of settlements in Ukraine – Digital Transformation Ministry

Economy ministry plans to create 154,000 jobs in road construction, 150,000 in improvement of public amenities

Ukraine expects $10 bln support from various financial institutions in 2020 – PM

Rada adopts banking law necessary for IMF program, with 270 affirmative votes

Rada adopts law on banks - 270 affirmative votes

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD