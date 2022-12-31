Economy

12:23 31.12.2022

Diesel fuel deliveries from Hungary via Samara-Western Direction pipeline in 2022 amount to 114,000 tonnes - Ukrtransnafta

2 min read
Diesel fuel deliveries from Hungary via Samara-Western Direction pipeline in 2022 amount to 114,000 tonnes - Ukrtransnafta

Ukrtransnafta, the operator of the country’s oil transportation system, lists the launch of the Samara-Western Direction oil pipeline in reverse to supply diesel fuel from Hungary to Ukraine among the main achievements of the war year 2022.

"This made it possible to support the Ukrainian fuel market at a time of crisis and ensure the availability of fuel for more than 2.5 million car owners. During this year, 114,000 tonnes of diesel fuel were pumped through the oil product pipeline," the company said on Facebook on Friday.

As reported, the pipeline was built during the Soviet era to pump diesel fuel from the Russian Federation and Belarus, both for the internal needs of Ukraine and for transit to Europe, in particular, to Hungary. The design capacity of the pipeline is 3.5 million tonnes per year.

The Ukrainian section of the oil product pipeline after the declaration of independence of Ukraine was to become the property of the state on the basis of succession, as a main one. At the same time, the structure of Russia's Transneft did not transfer it to the ownership of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian section of the pipeline belonged to Prykarpatzakhidtrans LLC (Rivne) for a long time, but as a result of litigation it was returned to state ownership in early 2021. The winner of the competition for its management was Ukrtransnafta, which in September 2021 received all the necessary documents for the operation of the Ukrainian branch of the pipeline and confirmed its readiness to restore its work.

