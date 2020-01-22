Economy

18:00 22.01.2020

Ukrtransnafta gets EUR 4.3 mln compensation from Transneft for oil contamination by organochloride

Ukrtransnafta gets EUR 4.3 mln compensation from Transneft for oil contamination by organochloride

JSC Ukrtransnafta from May 2019 to January 2020 received EUR4.336 million compensation from PJSC Transneft for reserving the capacity of the Ukrainian oil transportation system due to contamination of oil by organochloride, the press service of the company has said.

"In total, during the period of displacing poor quality Russian oil from the Ukrainian section of the Druzhba oil pipeline, Transneft reserved the production capacities of Ukrtransnafta and paid the company EUR 4.336 million of compensation for the provision of this service from May 2019 to January 2020," the company said.

Tags: #ukrtransnafta
