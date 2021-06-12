Zelensky to participate in 'Ukraine 30. Economy without oligarchs' forum on Tuesday

On Tuesday, June 15, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will take part in the "Ukraine 30. Economy without oligarchs" All-Ukrainian Forum, which will be held in Kyiv on June 14 to June 16.

According to the forum's program, the opening of the Ukraine 30. Economy without oligarchs All-Ukrainian Forum is scheduled for Monday, June 14, with the participation of Prime Minister Shmyhal at 10:30.

On Tuesday, June 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky will speak at 10:30, and Prime Minister Shmyhal will speak at 10:40.

On Wednesday, June 16, the third day of the forum will be opened by Head of the State Property Fund Dmytro Sennychenko.