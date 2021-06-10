Economy

09:25 10.06.2021

Govt macro forecast expects 4.4% growth in average monthly salary in 2022

2 min read
Govt macro forecast expects 4.4% growth in average monthly salary in 2022

The government's macro forecast expects an increase in the average monthly salary, taking into account inflation, by 4.4% in 2022, as well as by 6.1% and 5.6% in the next two years, according to resolution No. 586 dated May 31 released on the Government portal.

According to the document, the nominal gross domestic product (GDP) is expected at UAH 5.368 trillion in 2022, as well as UAH 5.993 trillion and UAH 6.651 trillion in 2023 and 2024.

Meanwhile, annual inflation on average in 2022 will be 7.2%, and at the end of the year (December to December) will be 6.2%. In the next two years, the growth of average annual inflation will be 6% and 5.2%, and at the end of the year (December to December) will be 5.3% and 5% in 2023 and 2024, respectively, the government said in the resolution.

In general, the macro forecast provides for GDP growth by 3.8% in 2022, by 4.7% in 2023 and by 5% in 2024, according to the macro forecast.

At the same time, the industrial producer price index in 2022 (December to December) will grow by 7.8%, and by 6.2% and 5.7% in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

According to the resolution, the average monthly salary of employees in Ukraine in 2022 will be UAH 15,260, while UAH 17,160 and UAH 19,060 in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The government said in the document, an increase in the unemployment rate is expected to be 8.5% in 2022, some 8% in 2023 and 7.8% in 2024.

The macroeconomic forecast also expects an increase in exports by 6.5% with an increase in imports by 9.2% in 2022. Exports are expected to grow by 7.7% with imports growing by 9.4% in 2023 and these figures are expected at 7.9% and 8.6%, respectively, in 2024.

The trade deficit in 2023 is expected in the forecast at UAH 8.595 billion, with a further increase to UAH 10.623 billion and UAH 12.096 billion in 2023 and 2024, according to the document.

Tags: #macro_finance
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:46 28.08.2020
Zelensky hopes first tranche of EU's macro-financial assistance of EUR 600 mln to be provided soon without additional conditions

Zelensky hopes first tranche of EU's macro-financial assistance of EUR 600 mln to be provided soon without additional conditions

15:00 14.09.2018
Ukraine and EU sign loan agreement and memo on fourth macro-finance aid of EUR1 bln

Ukraine and EU sign loan agreement and memo on fourth macro-finance aid of EUR1 bln

16:20 14.03.2018
Program of EC macro-financial aid for Ukraine designed for a year, includes two tranches - Danyliuk

Program of EC macro-financial aid for Ukraine designed for a year, includes two tranches - Danyliuk

09:42 16.01.2016
Rada should pass five bills to get another EUR 600 mln in EU macro-finance aid – Cabinet

Rada should pass five bills to get another EUR 600 mln in EU macro-finance aid – Cabinet

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Supreme Court refuses Ostchem implementation of Stockholm arbitration decision on Odesa port-side plant's debt of over $300 mln – SPF head

Naftogaz head to try to convince US senators to impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG

Ukraine plans to create national exchange for trade in capital, goods in three years with support of EBRD, USAID - PM

Fitch assigns DTEK Oil & Gas B.V. first-time 'B-' IDR, stable outlook

Cabinet plans to introduce activities plan to Rada in late June - first dpty PM

LATEST

PrivatBank's Supervisory Board managed to competitively, professionally select board's head, despite external pressure – G7 Ambassadors

Supreme Court refuses Ostchem implementation of Stockholm arbitration decision on Odesa port-side plant's debt of over $300 mln – SPF head

Naftogaz begins documenting Gazprom's abuse of dominance in gas market – Naftogaz head

Integration with ENTSO-E to open up extra prospects for development of 'green energy' in Ukraine – PM

Naftogaz head to try to convince US senators to impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG

EU to take special approach in applying CBAM to Ukraine – trade representative

Ukraine plans to create national exchange for trade in capital, goods in three years with support of EBRD, USAID - PM

Budget of Green Country project to amount to UAH 2 bln - Minister of Natural Resources

Ex-Minister of Infrastructure considers creation of state airline inconsistent step in terms of concession policy

Ukraine will chair International Grains Council for first time in 2021-2022

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD