Michel to Zelenskyy: I strongly support preparation of new macro-financial aid to Ukraine for period after 2023

President of the European Council Charles Michel told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he supports the preparation of a new multi-year package of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine for the period after 2023.

This was reported to journalists on Saturday after the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima (Japan), a high-ranking European official said.

According to him, the presidents discussed the latest developments on the battlefield and EU support for Ukraine in all areas. The official said President Michel said he strongly supports the preparation of a new multi-year macro-financial and economic package for the period after 2023, which will be a sign of the EU's long-term commitment to Ukraine's fight against Russia's illegal war. According to the official, due to the delivery of ammunition and the creation of a coalition for fighters, military support is being strengthened.

In addition, Michel reaffirmed the EU's full support for Ukraine's Peace Formula and intends to fully coordinate further steps with Member States. A senior European official said the EU will work with G7 partners to hit every pillar of the Russian economy so that Putin's war machine fails.

On the prospect of Ukraine's accession to the EU, President Michel thanked President Zelenskyy for ongoing judicial reforms and the fight against corruption, as well as reaffirmed his intention to bring this issue to the European Council before the end of the year.

According to the European official, in turn, President Zelenskyy briefed Michel about meetings with the leaders of the Arab League, they also discussed preparations for the NATO summit in Vilnius. The official said for President Michel, President Zelenskyy's invitation to attend the G7 meeting is clear evidence of the G7's unwavering support for Ukraine.