Economy

12:54 22.06.2023

European Commission allocates another EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine

1 min read
The European Commission allocates another EUR 1.5 billion of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

The corresponding announcement on her Twitter page on Thursday was made by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

"Today we disburse another EUR 1.5 billion for Ukraine in macro-financial assistance. We help keep Ukraine's services and infrastructure afloat in its brave fight for freedom. More will come. We just proposed steady financial support until 2027. We are in it for the long haul," she wrote.

Tags: #european_commission #macro_finance

