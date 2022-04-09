Economy

16:35 09.04.2022

Ukraine expects to receive second tranche of EU macro-financial assistance of EUR 600 mln, start of new macro-finance program – Shmyhal

1 min read
Ukraine expects to receive second tranche of EU macro-financial assistance of EUR 600 mln, start of new macro-finance program – Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that Ukraine expects to pay in the near future the second tranche of macro-financial assistance of the European Union in EUR 600 million and to start a new macro-financial program.

"We have received the first tranche of macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 600 million. Today, the government's accounts have already received grant aid from the EU in the amount of EUR 120 million. Ukraine is grateful to you for your support. We also count on the payment of the second tranche of EUR 600 million in the near future and the start of a new macro-finance program," the government's press service quoted Shmyhal as saying after a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Friday.

The Prime Minister also thanked the European Union for providing financial assistance to support Ukrainian citizens and the Armed Forces, in particular, for the announced decision to allocate an additional EUR 500 million for the Ukrainian army.

Tags: #eu #assistance #macro_finance
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:45 09.04.2022
President of Ukraine thanks Slovakian PM for military assistance

President of Ukraine thanks Slovakian PM for military assistance

13:14 09.04.2022
EU resumes diplomatic presence in Kyiv

EU resumes diplomatic presence in Kyiv

11:19 09.04.2022
EU shocked by Russian attack on Kramatorsk railway station - statement

EU shocked by Russian attack on Kramatorsk railway station - statement

20:26 08.04.2022
Ukraine to apply to EU this summer – Yermak

Ukraine to apply to EU this summer – Yermak

19:22 08.04.2022
Podoliak: 140 European companies left to work in Russia 'pay' for one Bucha massacre

Podoliak: 140 European companies left to work in Russia 'pay' for one Bucha massacre

18:39 08.04.2022
Michel: Special EU summit to take place on May 30-31; Ukraine is on agenda

Michel: Special EU summit to take place on May 30-31; Ukraine is on agenda

12:25 08.04.2022
GTSOU says blockage of Novopskov station by Russian forces could mean loss of one third of gas transit to EU

GTSOU says blockage of Novopskov station by Russian forces could mean loss of one third of gas transit to EU

10:34 08.04.2022
European Commission head going to Kyiv

European Commission head going to Kyiv

15:35 07.04.2022
Stefanchuk invites EU, G20 parliaments' spokesperson to visit cities of Kyiv region liberated from Russian occupation

Stefanchuk invites EU, G20 parliaments' spokesperson to visit cities of Kyiv region liberated from Russian occupation

14:34 07.04.2022
G7 countries, EU warn Russia against any threat or use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons

G7 countries, EU warn Russia against any threat or use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF agrees to open special account for sending money from donor countries to Ukraine

Ukraine's inflation rose to 4.5% in March, up to 13.7% y-o-y

Ukraine receives EUR 120 mln grant from EU

GTSOU says blockage of Novopskov station by Russian forces could mean loss of one third of gas transit to EU

Arcelor Mittal top managers in appeal to ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih employees declare their support, intention to resume production

LATEST

IMF agrees to open special account for sending money from donor countries to Ukraine

Ukraine sows agricultural crops on 7.9% of planned areas

NBU proposes to forcibly seize UAH 26 bln of assets of subsidiaries of Sberbank, VEB in favor of state

Ukraine's inflation rose to 4.5% in March, up to 13.7% y-o-y

Ukraine receives EUR 120 mln grant from EU

Russia-occupation forces destroy more than 30 gas stations in Ukraine

Energoatom refutes Russian fakes about IAEA head's visit ZNPP

Every eighth Ukrainian starts work again, third of those who left homes, plan to return soon - poll

Govt to soon formalize decision to completely stop import, export operations with Russia – Shmyhal

Arcelor Mittal top managers in appeal to ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih employees declare their support, intention to resume production

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD