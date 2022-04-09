Ukraine expects to receive second tranche of EU macro-financial assistance of EUR 600 mln, start of new macro-finance program – Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that Ukraine expects to pay in the near future the second tranche of macro-financial assistance of the European Union in EUR 600 million and to start a new macro-financial program.

"We have received the first tranche of macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 600 million. Today, the government's accounts have already received grant aid from the EU in the amount of EUR 120 million. Ukraine is grateful to you for your support. We also count on the payment of the second tranche of EUR 600 million in the near future and the start of a new macro-finance program," the government's press service quoted Shmyhal as saying after a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Friday.

The Prime Minister also thanked the European Union for providing financial assistance to support Ukrainian citizens and the Armed Forces, in particular, for the announced decision to allocate an additional EUR 500 million for the Ukrainian army.