Ukraine receives EUR 600 mln in emergency MFA from EU

Ukraine on Friday received the second tranche of the European Union's macro-financial assistance (MFA) in the amount of EUR 600 million under the current program for a total of EUR 1.2 billion, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

"The funds will be used to maintain financial stability in Ukraine during the war," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Finance said that, taking into account the EUR 300 million received on March 11 and March 18, 2022, Ukraine received all tranches of the emergency EU macro-financial assistance, which was signed by the parties on March 3.

The ministry also recalled that on May 18, the European Commission proposed to provide Ukraine with new macro-financial assistance in the amount of up to EUR 9 billion.