Naftogaz head to try to convince US senators to impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG

Yuriy Vitrenko, Executive Board Chairman of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, will hold a series of business meetings in Washington on Tuesday, during which he will try to convince U.S. senators to promote the introduction of sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"The main goal of the Naftogaz delegation is to convince the U.S. senators, co-sponsors of PEESA/PEESCA, to submit new legislative changes that will require the application of U.S. sanctions directly against Nord Stream 2 AG and the company's managers," Director of Integrated Communications at Naftogaz Maksym Biliavsky, told reporters.