Economy

11:43 04.06.2021

'Resource' bill proposes abolition of VAT privileges for business for resale of apartments in secondary market – Finance Ministry

2 min read
'Resource' bill proposes abolition of VAT privileges for business for resale of apartments in secondary market – Finance Ministry

A bill with amendments to the Tax Code on ensuring the balance of budget receipts ("resource" bill No. 5600) proposes the abolition of VAT benefits for business entities involved in the resale of apartments in the secondary market, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said.

"The norm of the draft document is aimed at business entities that have a business for the resale of apartments in the secondary market and create non-competitive conditions for developers, since they do not pay VAT. This norm does not apply to individuals, since they are not VAT payers," Marchenko explained in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine.

He also stressed that the specified norm will not affect housing prices.

At the same time, the first sale of new housing will continue to be subject to VAT. There is also a benefit for the first sale of affordable housing and housing built for public funds.

Marchenko also noted that the increase in the rate on income of individuals to 18% provided for by the bill applies only to income received from the sale of the third and subsequent real estate objects within one year.

"This rule does not apply to ordinary citizens. The sale of three or more properties per year is a business," he stressed.

At the same time, the current personal income tax rates for the sale during the year of the first property (0%) and the second (5%) remain unchanged.

As reported, bill No. 5600 also proposes not to tax the income of individual borrowers of the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% and Affordable Mortgage 7% programs.

Tags: #vat #finance_minister
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:59 15.04.2021
SBI exposes importers that evade VAT payments for over UAH 270 mln

SBI exposes importers that evade VAT payments for over UAH 270 mln

13:50 19.01.2021
Ukraine plans to return to sending IMF borrowing into NBU FX reserves by 2023 – Finance minister

Ukraine plans to return to sending IMF borrowing into NBU FX reserves by 2023 – Finance minister

11:05 17.12.2020
Rada cuts VAT rate on agricultural raw materials from 20% to 14%

Rada cuts VAT rate on agricultural raw materials from 20% to 14%

14:04 04.12.2020
Treasury makes payments, but only justified expenses financed – Finance minister

Treasury makes payments, but only justified expenses financed – Finance minister

10:55 20.11.2020
Slight overfulfillment of 2020 state budget expected due to tax revenues - Finance Minister

Slight overfulfillment of 2020 state budget expected due to tax revenues - Finance Minister

10:22 25.09.2020
Bill on reduction of VAT on some agricultural goods lobbies interests of large agro traders – expert

Bill on reduction of VAT on some agricultural goods lobbies interests of large agro traders – expert

17:05 09.09.2020
Payments on GDP warrants of $40 mln in 2021 with moderate GDP growth potentially could reach $22 bln by 2040 – Finance Minister

Payments on GDP warrants of $40 mln in 2021 with moderate GDP growth potentially could reach $22 bln by 2040 – Finance Minister

16:34 09.09.2020
Ukraine's Finance Minister expects completion of revision of Stand-By Arrangement soon, tranches by late 2020

Ukraine's Finance Minister expects completion of revision of Stand-By Arrangement soon, tranches by late 2020

10:34 03.07.2020
Finance ministry denies potential impact of NBU governor's resignation on macroeconomic stability

Finance ministry denies potential impact of NBU governor's resignation on macroeconomic stability

09:34 03.07.2020
Thanks to effective fight with shadow schemes national budget gets extra UAH 1 bln – Finance minister

Thanks to effective fight with shadow schemes national budget gets extra UAH 1 bln – Finance minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Fitch assigns DTEK Oil & Gas B.V. first-time 'B-' IDR, stable outlook

Cabinet plans to introduce activities plan to Rada in late June - first dpty PM

Rada passes at final reading so-called 'Google tax' bill

Cabinet expects inflation decline to 6.2% in 2022 – PM

Belarus introduces individual licensing regime for some Ukrainian goods for six months – Ukraine's trade representative

LATEST

Fitch assigns DTEK Oil & Gas B.V. first-time 'B-' IDR, stable outlook

Cabinet plans to introduce activities plan to Rada in late June - first dpty PM

Glovo opens technological hub in Kyiv

About 1,000 objects within Big Construction must be completed by 2022 end – Zelensky

Rada passes at final reading so-called 'Google tax' bill

Budget declaration provides for average exchange rate of UAH 28/$1 in 2021, UAH 28.60/$1 in 2022

Rada passes at first reading tax bill on Diia City

Supreme Court recognizes UAH 460 mln fine imposed by AMCU on Imperial Tobacco as groundless

EIB may issue about EUR75 mln to Kharkiv for new trams and infrastructure

Cabinet expects inflation decline to 6.2% in 2022 – PM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD