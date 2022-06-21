Economy

12:18 21.06.2022

Verkhovna Rada restores customs duties, VAT on imported goods from July 1 – MP Zhelezniak

Verkhovna Rada restores customs duties, VAT on imported goods from July 1 – MP Zhelezniak

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has approved the decision to restore customs duties and value-added tax (VAT) on imported goods, including vehicles, from July 1, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Yaroslav Zhelezniak said.

Respective bill No. 7418 submitted by the government gained 234 votes of parliamentarians, while the necessary number of votes for the billed to be passed was 234, the MP said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Earlier, the parliamentary committee recommended the Verkhovna Rada to support the governmental bill No. 7418, although MPs had registered three alternatives draft laws.

Bill No. 7418 contains amendments to the Tax Code and other laws on the refund of all customs duties and VAT on imported goods, including cars.

The document also proposes to resume taxation, which was abolished by law No. 2142, for goods imported by single tax payers of the first-third group, since on average the budget loses about UAH 3 billion in import duties on this benefit per month.

As reported, the law with amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine No. 2142-IX (passed in the Rada as No. 7190) on preferential imports during the war came into force. According to it, the import of goods to Ukraine is exempt from import duties and VAT for single tax payers of the first and third groups, who pay tax at a rate of 2% of turnover, and a simplified form of customs clearance is also established. The deputies also completely exempted the import of vehicles by citizens, as well as subjects of the simplified system, from taxation.

