Economy

16:44 14.11.2022

Finance Minister expects drop of Ukraine's GDP in 2022 by approximately 33-35%

2 min read
Finance Minister expects drop of Ukraine's GDP in 2022 by approximately 33-35%

The fall in Ukraine's GDP in 2022 could be 33-35%, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

"Somewhere our estimates coincide with the estimates of international partners. Approximately, the loss of gross domestic product will be 33-35%," he said.

According to Marchenko, in absolute terms, this is more than UAH 1 trillion.

As reported, after a better-than-expected third quarter, the Ministry of Economy spoke about the possibility of improving the forecast for a fall in GDP in 2022 from 33.2% to about 30%. However, then at the end of October, while finalizing the draft state budget for the second reading, this figure was improved only to 32%.

"Given the recent estimate of GDP by the State Statistics Service (a drop in real GDP in the first quarter by 15.1%, in the second - by 37.2%) and an estimate of a fall in GDP by 35% in the third quarter and by 37% in the fourth quarter, the annual forecast for a fall in real GDP in 2022 was adjusted to 32%," the government noted in an explanatory note.

In addition, the GDP growth forecast for 2023 was downgraded from 4.6% to 3.2%.

In mid-October, the National Bank of Ukraine improved its assessment of the economic recession this year from 33.4% to 31.5%, but at the same time worsened its forecast for GDP growth next year from 5.5% to 4%.

Tags: #gdp #finance_minister #marchenko

MORE ABOUT

09:47 28.10.2022
NBU predicts decline in Ukraine's GDP by 35.6% in Q4 2022

NBU predicts decline in Ukraine's GDP by 35.6% in Q4 2022

18:32 14.10.2022
Finance minister of Ukraine elected governor of board of governors of World Bank, IMF for 2023

Finance minister of Ukraine elected governor of board of governors of World Bank, IMF for 2023

18:45 12.10.2022
Ukraine's need for additional funding in 2023 reaches $3.5 bln/month – Finance Minister

Ukraine's need for additional funding in 2023 reaches $3.5 bln/month – Finance Minister

12:31 22.08.2022
German Finance Minister plans to visit Ukraine soon – media

German Finance Minister plans to visit Ukraine soon – media

10:01 16.08.2022
Finance Ministry lowers estimate of foreign aid in Aug to $5 bln, states uncertainty with IMF

Finance Ministry lowers estimate of foreign aid in Aug to $5 bln, states uncertainty with IMF

12:27 29.07.2022
NBU predicts decline in Ukraine's GDP by 37.5% in H2

NBU predicts decline in Ukraine's GDP by 37.5% in H2

15:43 22.07.2022
Additional assets of Medvedchuk and Marchenko, which were controlled from Russia, seized – SBU

Additional assets of Medvedchuk and Marchenko, which were controlled from Russia, seized – SBU

17:55 15.07.2022
Finance Ministry calls on G20 countries to tighten sanctions against Russia

Finance Ministry calls on G20 countries to tighten sanctions against Russia

09:17 22.06.2022
NBU estimates Ukraine's losses from destroyed housing, business, infrastructure due to Russian aggression at 50% of 2021 GDP

NBU estimates Ukraine's losses from destroyed housing, business, infrastructure due to Russian aggression at 50% of 2021 GDP

15:54 01.06.2022
War budget makes up three-quarters of Ukraine's budget - Finance Minister

War budget makes up three-quarters of Ukraine's budget - Finance Minister

AD

HOT NEWS

Canada allocating $500 mln of military aid to Ukraine, imposing sanctions on 23 Russian individuals

Finance Ministry expects $4.8 bln of external financing in Nov, $3 bln in Dec – minister

New online IMF mission on PMB with Ukraine started on Friday

Ex-CEO of WOG Koretsky heads Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta

European Commission officially proposes to provide Ukraine with up to EUR 18 bln of MFA+ in 2023

LATEST

Power outage leads to shutdown of more than 1,000 Kyivstar stations – company head

Canada allocating $500 mln of military aid to Ukraine, imposing sanctions on 23 Russian individuals

Finance Ministry expects $4.8 bln of external financing in Nov, $3 bln in Dec – minister

Nova Poshta opens two more branches in Poland

UK to provide Ukraine with first tranche of GBP 5 mln to restore energy system

New online IMF mission on PMB with Ukraine started on Friday

Ex-CEO of WOG Koretsky heads Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta

Ukraine, Ukrainian business to get new opportunities in ASEAN countries – FM

Cabinet allows Naftogaz to hire Lazard as financial adviser to restructure default eurobonds

European Commission officially proposes to provide Ukraine with up to EUR 18 bln of MFA+ in 2023

AD
AD
AD
AD