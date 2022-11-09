Economy

10:28 09.11.2022

Zelensky: Exemption from VAT, import duty of energy equipment to simplify its supply to Ukraine

1 min read
Zelensky: Exemption from VAT, import duty of energy equipment to simplify its supply to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said exemption from VAT and duties on energy equipment will simplify and reduce the cost of its supplies to Ukraine.

"Today, the government of Ukraine made an important decision that will help pass the winter period. Imports of goods needed during the heating season will be exempt from VAT and import duties," he said in a video statement on Tuesday.

According to him, "this should simplify and reduce the cost of supplies to Ukraine. Generators, batteries, transformers and other similar equipment for energy and heat supply."

"It is also important that sufficient volumes of gas and coal are being accumulated to provide for the Ukrainians. We clearly understand that turning winter into a weapon is the plan of a terrorist state against our state, as well as against all of Europe. But we are doing our best to ensure that this Russian plan experienced a failure, like different previous ones," he said.

Tags: #energy #equipment #vat

MORE ABOUT

17:57 07.11.2022
Stable electricity supply in Kyiv can be ensured in few weeks in absence of new Russian attacks – DTEK

Stable electricity supply in Kyiv can be ensured in few weeks in absence of new Russian attacks – DTEK

17:31 04.11.2022
DTEK's energy enterprises attacked 12 times by Russian troops last month

DTEK's energy enterprises attacked 12 times by Russian troops last month

09:43 04.11.2022
Zelensky: About 4.5 mln consumers of Ukraine disconnected from electricity on Thurs evening

Zelensky: About 4.5 mln consumers of Ukraine disconnected from electricity on Thurs evening

18:58 01.11.2022
EU countries accumulate EUR 25.5 mln in Energy Community's Ukraine energy support fund – EU Commissioner

EU countries accumulate EUR 25.5 mln in Energy Community's Ukraine energy support fund – EU Commissioner

18:15 01.11.2022
Zelensky calls on EU Commissioner for Energy to impose price caps on Russian gas in Europe as part of new sanctions package against Russia

Zelensky calls on EU Commissioner for Energy to impose price caps on Russian gas in Europe as part of new sanctions package against Russia

16:47 01.11.2022
Danilov calls first dpty head of Russia’s Presidential Administration Kiriyenko lobbyist for destruction of Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Danilov calls first dpty head of Russia’s Presidential Administration Kiriyenko lobbyist for destruction of Ukraine's energy infrastructure

15:13 01.11.2022
EU to scale up support to Ukraine's energy sector – EU Commissioner

EU to scale up support to Ukraine's energy sector – EU Commissioner

18:20 21.10.2022
Austrian group AMIC Energy continues to appeal against the unjustified seizure of its property in Ukraine

Austrian group AMIC Energy continues to appeal against the unjustified seizure of its property in Ukraine

13:58 21.10.2022
Energy community urges to help Ukraine with equipment for restoration of energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks

Energy community urges to help Ukraine with equipment for restoration of energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks

12:26 21.10.2022
It is possible to return margin of safety to energy system in few weeks, if there are no such large-scale shelling, energy savings – Ukrenergo head

It is possible to return margin of safety to energy system in few weeks, if there are no such large-scale shelling, energy savings – Ukrenergo head

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine working on expanding grain initiative – Zelensky

Most difficult situation with electricity supply is now in Kyiv city, Kyiv and Kharkiv regions – Shmyhal

Shmyhal: About 60% of all facilities in the country already connected to heat

Ukraine starts season of gas withdrawal from UGS facilities – UTG head

New supervisory boards of Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta created from five members – media

LATEST

Hungary blocks EU plan for EUR 18 bn aid package to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Ukraine working on expanding grain initiative – Zelensky

Budget loses UAH 44 from each illegal pack of cigarettes – Philip Morris General Manager

Most difficult situation with electricity supply is now in Kyiv city, Kyiv and Kharkiv regions – Shmyhal

Shmyhal: About 60% of all facilities in the country already connected to heat

Ukraine starts season of gas withdrawal from UGS facilities – UTG head

New supervisory boards of Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta created from five members – media

Office space vacancy in Kyiv exceeds 21% over Q3 2022 – CBRE Ukraine

Ukraine submits more than 40 applications for EU environmental grant program LIFE - Minister of Natural Resources

New IMF mission to start in a week – NBU governor

AD
AD
AD
AD