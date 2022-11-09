Zelensky: Exemption from VAT, import duty of energy equipment to simplify its supply to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said exemption from VAT and duties on energy equipment will simplify and reduce the cost of its supplies to Ukraine.

"Today, the government of Ukraine made an important decision that will help pass the winter period. Imports of goods needed during the heating season will be exempt from VAT and import duties," he said in a video statement on Tuesday.

According to him, "this should simplify and reduce the cost of supplies to Ukraine. Generators, batteries, transformers and other similar equipment for energy and heat supply."

"It is also important that sufficient volumes of gas and coal are being accumulated to provide for the Ukrainians. We clearly understand that turning winter into a weapon is the plan of a terrorist state against our state, as well as against all of Europe. But we are doing our best to ensure that this Russian plan experienced a failure, like different previous ones," he said.