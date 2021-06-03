Economy

18:31 03.06.2021

Glovo opens technological hub in Kyiv

2 min read
Glovo opens technological hub in Kyiv

The Glovo courier delivery service opens Eastern Europe's first Glovo technological hub in Kyiv.

General Manager for Eastern Europe and Central Asia Dmitry Rasnovsky said at a press conference in Kyiv that the company had already begun hiring. At the same time, options for placing the hub are being considered, taking into account the possibility in the future to scale it to a team of 100 IT specialists.

"Ukraine is the center of our business in the region. We have already invested EUR50 million in the country and are planning to invest about EUR20 million over the next year in business development, in inviting specialists, in marketing," Sacha Michaud, the co-founder of Glovo, said.

It is planned that the Kyiv technohub will develop software products for the entire Glovo network.

"In Ukraine, we plan to create an engineering center that will work on improving our platforms for all participants of the Glovo service - users, couriers, partners. We are not only expanding the company's capabilities at the global level, but also creating a center for easy product adaptation to local market needs in Ukraine and other countries," chief technical officer of Glovo Narek Verdian said.

During the first round of the hub work in Kyiv, the company plans to hire about 50 developers in various areas, extending the team over time.

According to the company, the Glovo service is based on a powerful IT infrastructure that unites mobile applications of users, partners and couriers. Previously, all IT product development was carried out at the Glovo headquarters in Barcelona and at the technology hub in Warsaw.

Now another such technological hub will operate in Kyiv.

Glovo was founded in Barcelona and operates in more than 650 cities in 22 countries on three continents: Europe, Central and South America, and sub-Saharan Africa. More than 2.5 million consumers use Glovo every month all over the world, orders are delivered by more than 51,000 couriers, and the number of associated partners reaches 25,000.

In Ukraine, the Glovo service began operating in October 2018, it is represented in 29 cities.

Tags: #glovo #hub
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:50 19.01.2021
Glovo launches third 'dark kitchen' in Kyiv, first in Dnipro

Glovo launches third 'dark kitchen' in Kyiv, first in Dnipro

10:32 11.01.2021
DTEK intends to open investment hub in UK for new Ukrainian energy projects

DTEK intends to open investment hub in UK for new Ukrainian energy projects

17:18 09.01.2021
DTEK intends to open investment hub in UK for new Ukrainian energy sector

DTEK intends to open investment hub in UK for new Ukrainian energy sector

15:22 27.10.2020
Gas Traders of Ukraine initiate launch of alternative gas exchange Ukrainian Hub

Gas Traders of Ukraine initiate launch of alternative gas exchange Ukrainian Hub

12:00 22.04.2019
Glovo plans to open cook-room in Kyiv in Aug 2019

Glovo plans to open cook-room in Kyiv in Aug 2019

13:31 23.05.2016
Poroshenko, Kiska discuss creation of East European gas hub

Poroshenko, Kiska discuss creation of East European gas hub

13:52 22.06.2015
Saakashvili plans to turn Odesa into large Black Sea hub

Saakashvili plans to turn Odesa into large Black Sea hub

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada passes at final reading so-called 'Google tax' bill

Cabinet expects inflation decline to 6.2% in 2022 – PM

Belarus introduces individual licensing regime for some Ukrainian goods for six months – Ukraine's trade representative

Energoatom starts trial process against Russia regarding compensation for assets lost in Crimea

PM instructs Infrastructure Ministry to accelerate creation of national airline

LATEST

About 1,000 objects within Big Construction must be completed by 2022 end – Zelensky

Rada passes at final reading so-called 'Google tax' bill

Budget declaration provides for average exchange rate of UAH 28/$1 in 2021, UAH 28.60/$1 in 2022

Rada passes at first reading tax bill on Diia City

Supreme Court recognizes UAH 460 mln fine imposed by AMCU on Imperial Tobacco as groundless

EIB may issue about EUR75 mln to Kharkiv for new trams and infrastructure

Cabinet expects inflation decline to 6.2% in 2022 – PM

Former Economy Minister, President of KSE Mylovanov takes lead of Ukroboronprom's Supervisory Board

Tymoshenko: Batkivschyna submiting all necessary documents for start of referendum on land sale to CEC

Zerkal appointed advisor to energy minister

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD