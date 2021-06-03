Glovo opens technological hub in Kyiv

The Glovo courier delivery service opens Eastern Europe's first Glovo technological hub in Kyiv.

General Manager for Eastern Europe and Central Asia Dmitry Rasnovsky said at a press conference in Kyiv that the company had already begun hiring. At the same time, options for placing the hub are being considered, taking into account the possibility in the future to scale it to a team of 100 IT specialists.

"Ukraine is the center of our business in the region. We have already invested EUR50 million in the country and are planning to invest about EUR20 million over the next year in business development, in inviting specialists, in marketing," Sacha Michaud, the co-founder of Glovo, said.

It is planned that the Kyiv technohub will develop software products for the entire Glovo network.

"In Ukraine, we plan to create an engineering center that will work on improving our platforms for all participants of the Glovo service - users, couriers, partners. We are not only expanding the company's capabilities at the global level, but also creating a center for easy product adaptation to local market needs in Ukraine and other countries," chief technical officer of Glovo Narek Verdian said.

During the first round of the hub work in Kyiv, the company plans to hire about 50 developers in various areas, extending the team over time.

According to the company, the Glovo service is based on a powerful IT infrastructure that unites mobile applications of users, partners and couriers. Previously, all IT product development was carried out at the Glovo headquarters in Barcelona and at the technology hub in Warsaw.

Now another such technological hub will operate in Kyiv.

Glovo was founded in Barcelona and operates in more than 650 cities in 22 countries on three continents: Europe, Central and South America, and sub-Saharan Africa. More than 2.5 million consumers use Glovo every month all over the world, orders are delivered by more than 51,000 couriers, and the number of associated partners reaches 25,000.

In Ukraine, the Glovo service began operating in October 2018, it is represented in 29 cities.