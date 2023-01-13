Economy

09:42 13.01.2023

Zelensky calls initiative to create food hubs in Africa very important

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called Ukraine's initiative to create food hubs in Africa very important.

“A very important initiative of Ukraine is the creation of food hubs in Africa. Our foreign policy should reach a new level with African partners,” he said in a video message on Thursday.

“They have already felt that the security of different nations directly depends on Ukrainian food exports. And we want to consolidate this at the level of specific institutions, specific objects - hubs, that is, specific guarantees of food stability that will be constantly in effect and will be one of the new foundations of relations between Ukraine and the states of the African continent,” he stressed.

