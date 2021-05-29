Economy

08:54 29.05.2021

Ukravtodor to cooperate with US Bechtel Corporation in building Kyiv bypass road

The State Automobile Road Agency of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) and U.S. Bechtel Corporation have signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the implementation of a project to build a bypass road around Kyiv, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine reported on its Facebook page on Friday.

"The Kyiv bypass road is one of the key objects of the president's Big Construction program, because its creation will help solve the painful transport problems of Kyiv, improve international road traffic. Joint work of Ukravtodor and one of the leaders of infrastructure projects in the world will find the best technical and financial solutions for the implementation of the project," the press service said, citing Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

This project provides for the construction of a half-ring with a total length of about 150 km. This will help move transit traffic flows of vehicles outside Kyiv and will connect the key highways M-07 Kyiv - Kovel, M-06 Kyiv - Chop, M-05 Kyiv - Odesa and N-01 Kyiv - Znamianka. It will further connect highways N-08 Boryspil - Mariupol and M-03 Kyiv - Kharkiv and bypass Brovary.

Since the end of 2020, Ukravtodor has begun the development of design documentation, including land allocation, for sections of the bypass road: section one – from M-07 Kyiv - Kovel - Yahodyn to M-06 Kyiv - Chop with a length of 18.1 km; section two – from M-06 Kyiv - Chop to M-05 Kyiv - Odesa (35.2 km); section three – from М-05 Kyiv - Odesa to Н-01 Kyiv - Znamianka with a length of 22.9 km; section four – the construction of a bridge over the Dnipro River with approaches to H-01 Kyiv - Znamianka and Hora - Rohoziv (25.7 km); section five - from Hora - Rohoziv to M-03 Kyiv - Kharkiv (9.7 km).

Currently, according to the Ministry of Infrastructure, three sections are already being designed, and tender procedures are underway for one more section.

Bechtel Overseas Corporation is a global leader in engineering, procurement and construction.

Tags: #bechtel_corporation #ukravtodor
