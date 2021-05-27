PM instructs Infrastructure Ministry to accelerate creation of national airline

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal instructed the Infrastructure Ministry to speed up the process of creating a Ukrainian national aviation company.

"The head of government said the creation of its own national airline will contribute to the fulfillment of two tasks at once: the development of aircraft construction and the reduction in the cost of tickets for domestic flights... The new head of the Infrastructure Ministry was tasked to speed up the process of negotiations and work to create such a national air carrier. Relevant memorandums should be concluded in the near future," the government's press service said.

The head of government said the domestic air carrier should purchase Ukrainian aircraft, but negotiations are underway on the purchase of aircraft from international manufacturers. In particular, such negotiations are underway with three of the world's largest companies in this area.

"The development of the Ukrainian national airline should also contribute to the development of aircraft construction in Ukraine. For the first time in 30 years, the government has started to actively order aircraft from our factories. In particular, an agreement has been reached and contracts have been signed for the supply of three AN series aircraft for the Armed Forces, as well as two AN aircraft for Ministry of Internal Affairs," Shmyhal said.