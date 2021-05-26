Economy

12:11 26.05.2021

Ukrainian regulator bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus until Oct 1

Ukrainian regulator bans import of electricity from Russia, Belarus until Oct 1

The National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC) at a meeting on Wednesday limited the available capacity for importing electricity to Ukraine from states that are not parties to the Energy Community (Russia, Belarus) to 0 MW until October 1, 2021.

"We take this decision on the initiative of Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko, who made such a request to us. At the same time, we remember our experience and this winter, and remember the balance of interests, because we also think about consumers and about that, theoretically, the termination of imports as a market mechanism can lead to abuses and manipulations in the market," Chairman of NEURC Valeriy Tarasiuk said.

He did not rule out that NEURC will most likely continue limiting the throughput of power lines between Ukraine and Russia and Belarus after October 1.

The regulator decided to cancel the results of annual auctions at which the capacity for 2021 was allocated in terms of interstate relations between Ukraine and states that are not parties to the Energy Community (Russia and Belarus). The regulator also instructed the transmission system operator to reimburse the auction winners for the funds paid for the capacities allocated at the annual auctions.

