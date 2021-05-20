Economy

13:53 20.05.2021

Ukrposhta, Chinese Cainiao introduce tracking for shipments worth up to $2

2 min read
JSC Ukrposhta and one of the world's largest logistics operators Cainiao (China, part of the Alibaba group) have optimized IT infrastructure and are transferring shipments without tracking to AliExpress in a controlled format, according to a posting on the website of the Ukrainian state postal operator on Thursday.

Thanks to this solution, Ukrposhta customers are able to track the status of everyone, including inexpensive goods, without additional price increases.

All orders have a tracking number in the SK123456789LV format and are tracked all the way, from China to Ukraine; the customer will be informed about the receipt of the parcel in a post office by SMS or Viber message. Delivery time from the moment of ordering to receiving in Ukraine is 14-20 days.

"It is important to note that in most cases the delivery of Cainiao Super Economy is free for the client, but at the same time the client gets fast delivery time, the ability to track at all stages and inform about the arrival of the parcel at a post office. We want Ukrainian buyers to choose Ukrposhta for delivery parcels from China, and in the future we will work to improve the service," Director of the International Operations Department of Ukrposhta Yulia Pavlenko said.

Previously, the cost-effective way of sending without tracking and SMS was used to send goods worth up to $2.

Now, instead of simple letters, Ukrposhta will use tracking shipments, which means that all shipments when choosing Cainiao Super Economy delivery with free delivery will be tracked in the personal account and the AliExpress application and on the Ukrposhta website.

"Ukraine has become one of the first countries for AliExpress to launch a service for providing tracking statuses for low-cost purchases. According to analysts at Cainiao, thanks to the introduction of tracking parcels, the number of undelivered parcels is more than halved," the company said.

Ukrposhta also services such delivery channels from AliExpress as AliExpress Saver Shipping, Cainiao Super Economy, Singapore post, ePacket, China Post. Parcels from AliExpress are delivered by charter flights twice a week.

Delivery time for parcels from China is only 14-20 days.

Tags: #ukrposhta #aliexpress
Interfax-Ukraine
