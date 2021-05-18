Rada dismisses Petrashko from post of Economy Minister

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the decision of the dismissal of Ihor Petrashko from the post of the Minister for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine.

The relevant decision was supported by 280 MPs at a plenary session on Tuesday.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Ihor Petrashko as the Economy Minister on March 17, 2020. Prior to that, since April 2013, he worked at the Ukrlandfarming agricultural holding as the deputy of General Director Oleh Bakhmatiuk.

In 2007-2003, he worked at the Troika Dialog Ukraine investment company, where he headed the investment banking department and was the managing director, and then became the head of the Corporate Business Department at Sberbank of Russia.