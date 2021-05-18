Economy

17:30 18.05.2021

Rada dismisses Petrashko from post of Economy Minister

1 min read
Rada dismisses Petrashko from post of Economy Minister

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the decision of the dismissal of Ihor Petrashko from the post of the Minister for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine.

The relevant decision was supported by 280 MPs at a plenary session on Tuesday.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Ihor Petrashko as the Economy Minister on March 17, 2020. Prior to that, since April 2013, he worked at the Ukrlandfarming agricultural holding as the deputy of General Director Oleh Bakhmatiuk.

In 2007-2003, he worked at the Troika Dialog Ukraine investment company, where he headed the investment banking department and was the managing director, and then became the head of the Corporate Business Department at Sberbank of Russia.

Tags: #petrashko #economy #rada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:14 18.05.2021
Rada dismisses Stepanov form post of Health Minister

Rada dismisses Stepanov form post of Health Minister

16:34 18.05.2021
Rada approves procedure for sale of land plots at electronic auctions

Rada approves procedure for sale of land plots at electronic auctions

17:11 17.05.2021
Verkhovna Rada to hear Shmyhal on Friday

Verkhovna Rada to hear Shmyhal on Friday

10:12 06.05.2021
Rada to pass all laws necessary to continue cooperation with IMF by June 1 – Arakhamia

Rada to pass all laws necessary to continue cooperation with IMF by June 1 – Arakhamia

12:47 03.05.2021
Independent experts of nomination committee for appointments to supervisory boards announce suspension of work in Ukraine

Independent experts of nomination committee for appointments to supervisory boards announce suspension of work in Ukraine

14:35 28.04.2021
Rada approves amendments to Land Code

Rada approves amendments to Land Code

19:08 27.04.2021
Rada adopts law on in absentia conviction

Rada adopts law on in absentia conviction

17:43 15.04.2021
Rada at first reading approves draft law on deprivation of liberty for unfair asset declaration

Rada at first reading approves draft law on deprivation of liberty for unfair asset declaration

15:34 14.04.2021
Razumkov convenes Rada's extraordinary plenary session on Thursday

Razumkov convenes Rada's extraordinary plenary session on Thursday

09:03 08.04.2021
Arakhamia: Rada to resume plenary sessions, hold extraordinary next week

Arakhamia: Rada to resume plenary sessions, hold extraordinary next week

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada approves procedure for sale of land plots at electronic auctions

Ukraine to pay $40.75 mln in VRIs for first time on May 31

Energy Minister Halushchenko asks NCER to ban electricity imports from Russia, Belarus

Visa, Mastercard ask AMCU to agree interchange reduction to 1.2% from July-2021, to 0.9% from July-2023

DTEK energy announces completion of restructuring over $2 bln debt

LATEST

Ukraine to pay $40.75 mln in VRIs for first time on May 31

Energy Minister Halushchenko asks NCER to ban electricity imports from Russia, Belarus

Visa, Mastercard ask AMCU to agree interchange reduction to 1.2% from July-2021, to 0.9% from July-2023

DTEK energy announces completion of restructuring over $2 bln debt

Gazprom earns 363 bln rubles profit to RAS in Q1, highest in last 9 quarters

Ukrzaliznytsia to need 2-3 years for unbundling – board's acting head

Ukrposhta decides to buy small bank, looking for appraiser – board chairman

WOG, OKKO suspend sale of premium fuel due to introduction of state regulation of prices

U.S. company Bechtel Corporation interested in entering Ukrainian road construction market – Ambassador Markarova

Govt may reappoint Naftogaz' supervisory board for a year – source

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD