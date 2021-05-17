Economy

09:36 17.05.2021

U.S. company Bechtel Corporation interested in entering Ukrainian road construction market – Ambassador Markarova

1 min read
U.S. company Bechtel Corporation interested in entering Ukrainian road construction market – Ambassador Markarova

The U.S. engineering, construction and design company Bechtel Corporation is interested in entering the Ukrainian market for the construction of roads and other more complex infrastructure facilities, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said.

"I had the honor to speak at the Ukraine Invest round table on the importance of Ukraine's active competition for investments, attracting U.S. investors to Ukraine and common American-Ukrainian projects in important industries for us, where out team immediately held a meeting with Stuart Jones, President of Regional and Corporate Relations of Bechtel Corporation, the U.S. engineering/construction/design company with revenues of $17.6 billion that implements infrastructure projects around the world and has an interest in entering the Ukrainian market for the construction of roads and other more complex infrastructure facilities," Markarova wrote on Facebook last week.

She assured that the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States will actively work with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, President Volodymyr Zelensky's Office, Ukravtodor and the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine, as well as IFIs and U.S. financial institutions, in order to turn this interest into new projects, investments and jobs for Ukraine.

Tags: #markarova
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:11 15.05.2021
U.S. company Bechtel Corporation interested in entering Ukrainian road construction market - Ambassador Markarova

U.S. company Bechtel Corporation interested in entering Ukrainian road construction market - Ambassador Markarova

09:58 22.04.2021
Markarova: U.S. Senate Committee advances bill to increase annual military aid to Ukraine by $300 mln

Markarova: U.S. Senate Committee advances bill to increase annual military aid to Ukraine by $300 mln

10:13 20.04.2021
New Ukrainian Ambassador Markarova flies to United States

New Ukrainian Ambassador Markarova flies to United States

17:00 15.03.2021
Markarova announces plans to establish Ukrainian House in Washington

Markarova announces plans to establish Ukrainian House in Washington

17:28 10.03.2021
Markarova points to need to strengthen sanctions against Russia, political cooperation between Ukraine, United States based on bipartisan support

Markarova points to need to strengthen sanctions against Russia, political cooperation between Ukraine, United States based on bipartisan support

20:11 25.02.2021
Markarova tasked with organizing Biden's visit to Ukraine – Kuleba

Markarova tasked with organizing Biden's visit to Ukraine – Kuleba

18:46 25.02.2021
Zelensky signs decree on appointment of Markarova as Ukraine's Ambassador to U.S.

Zelensky signs decree on appointment of Markarova as Ukraine's Ambassador to U.S.

14:58 30.12.2020
Ukraine receives agrement for appointment of Markarova as Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. – Enin

Ukraine receives agrement for appointment of Markarova as Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. – Enin

13:29 29.12.2020
Kuleba confident in Markarova's success as Ambassador of Ukraine to United States

Kuleba confident in Markarova's success as Ambassador of Ukraine to United States

11:39 20.11.2020
Kuleba confirms that Markarova's candidacy was proposed for post of Ukrainian Ambassador to U.S.

Kuleba confirms that Markarova's candidacy was proposed for post of Ukrainian Ambassador to U.S.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrposhta decides to buy small bank, looking for appraiser – board chairman

Govt may reappoint Naftogaz' supervisory board for a year – source

Govt invites Naftogaz supervisory board members to stay for another year – PM

Ukraine's GDP 2% down in Q1 2021 y-o-y – statistics

Cabinet sets maximum levels of trade markup for gas stations when selling diesel fuel, gasoline

LATEST

Gazprom earns 363 bln rubles profit to RAS in Q1, highest in last 9 quarters

Ukrzaliznytsia to need 2-3 years for unbundling – board's acting head

Ukrposhta decides to buy small bank, looking for appraiser – board chairman

WOG, OKKO suspend sale of premium fuel due to introduction of state regulation of prices

Govt may reappoint Naftogaz' supervisory board for a year – source

Zelensky signs law to extend export duty on ferrous scrap

Govt invites Naftogaz supervisory board members to stay for another year – PM

Ukraine's GDP 2% down in Q1 2021 y-o-y – statistics

Cabinet sets maximum levels of trade markup for gas stations when selling diesel fuel, gasoline

After Medvedchuk, de-oligarchization to affect others, until they all become just big businessmen – Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD