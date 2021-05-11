Economy

12:09 11.05.2021

Vitrenko intends to prepare Naftogaz for issue of eurobonds in Sept

2 min read
Vitrenko intends to prepare Naftogaz for issue of eurobonds in Sept

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy has postponed the issue of eurobonds due to market conditions, but intends to be ready for their placement in September 2021, Naftogaz Head Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"Due to market conditions, the issue was postponed. This was not my decision, it was made by Chief Financial Officer of Naftogaz Petrus van Driel. We will now do everything to be ready to issue bonds in September," he said in an interview with Novoye Vremia

Vitrenko said the issue of eurobonds was also postponed in 2020 due to unfavorable market conditions.

He also said that Naftogaz borrows money more expensive than the Ukrainian government.

"Eating this money is a double crime. If a company borrows money at a higher price than the government, it must show the government that this money will be invested profitably," the head of the company's board said.

Vitrenko said the key task is to invest this money profitably.

Former head of the board of Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine at the end of April said that his team was planning to issue eurobonds in the first half of May, a conference call with investors was scheduled for April 29.

He said the issue was delayed due to the position of the Finance Ministry, which refused to give appropriate permission.

The former head of the board said the placement of eurobonds was a very important element for providing a "financial cushion" that would allow Naftogaz to ensure the energy security of Ukraine by increasing gas reserves in underground storage facilities.

Tags: #eurobonds #naftogaz #vitrenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:56 07.05.2021
Change of Naftogaz head, without considering Supervisory Board, may harm Ukraine's intl image – Blinken

Change of Naftogaz head, without considering Supervisory Board, may harm Ukraine's intl image – Blinken

16:57 05.05.2021
Naftogaz board urges Cabinet to resolve situation with resigned supervisory board

Naftogaz board urges Cabinet to resolve situation with resigned supervisory board

10:55 05.05.2021
Naftogaz receives UAH 12.6 bln of net profit in Q1 2021 – group's financial director

Naftogaz receives UAH 12.6 bln of net profit in Q1 2021 – group's financial director

16:59 04.05.2021
Former head of Naftogaz Kobolev connects his dismissal with $2 bln in company's accounts

Former head of Naftogaz Kobolev connects his dismissal with $2 bln in company's accounts

16:32 04.05.2021
Supervisory Board of Naftogaz reports violation of corporate governance standards upon dismissal of Kobolev

Supervisory Board of Naftogaz reports violation of corporate governance standards upon dismissal of Kobolev

11:30 03.05.2021
Cabinet urges Naftogaz's supervisory board to continue holding office until new members selected

Cabinet urges Naftogaz's supervisory board to continue holding office until new members selected

11:43 01.05.2021
Naftogaz's supervisory board resigns effective on May 14

Naftogaz's supervisory board resigns effective on May 14

12:59 30.04.2021
Vitrenko: Naftogaz to mull filing claims to intl arbitration to transfer gas sales points to Ukraine-Russian border

Vitrenko: Naftogaz to mull filing claims to intl arbitration to transfer gas sales points to Ukraine-Russian border

18:04 29.04.2021
Naftogaz should increase pressure on Gazprom via EU antitrust body to move gas sales to Ukraine-Russia border - Vitrenko

Naftogaz should increase pressure on Gazprom via EU antitrust body to move gas sales to Ukraine-Russia border - Vitrenko

15:12 29.04.2021
Kobolev leaves office's keys to Naftogaz head Vitrenko, but to challenge his dismissal in court

Kobolev leaves office's keys to Naftogaz head Vitrenko, but to challenge his dismissal in court

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrzaliznytsia receives UAH 35 mln in profit in April

Ukraine's inflation slows to 0.7% in April, to 8.4% y-o-y – statistics

IMF still expects more progress from Ukraine for tranche allocation

Naftogaz receives UAH 12.6 bln of net profit in Q1 2021 – group's financial director

Former head of Naftogaz Kobolev connects his dismissal with $2 bln in company's accounts

LATEST

UIA launches flights to Ras al-Khaimah in June

Ukrzaliznytsia receives UAH 35 mln in profit in April

Ukraine's inflation slows to 0.7% in April, to 8.4% y-o-y – statistics

Ukraine's intl reserves 3.6% up in April – NBU

Ukrzaliznytsia, Stadler agree on cooperation, localization of production of Swiss trains in Ukraine

IMF still expects more progress from Ukraine for tranche allocation

DTEK Oil&Gas drills new well of 460,000 cubic meters of gas/day

Poliakov's Firefly Aerospace valued at $ 1 bln, first round of investments attracts over $ 175 mln

EIB to allocate EUR 58 mln to Ukraine to modernize vocational education system

NSDC to consider deterioration of economic situation due to increase in tariffs for housing services - media

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD