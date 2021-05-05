Economy

10:55 05.05.2021

Naftogaz receives UAH 12.6 bln of net profit in Q1 2021 – group's financial director

According to the results of January-March 2021, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy received a net profit of UAH 12.6 billion, which is almost four times more than in the first quarter of last year (UAH 3.2 billion), said the Group's Chief Financial Officer Peter van Driel.

"We previously stated that we expect Naftogaz to be profitable in the first quarter. I am pleased to announce that net profit in the first quarter of 2021 is UAH 12.6 billion (unaudited preliminary result, which is subject to further verification)," he wrote on his Facebook page.

The business environment is showing clear signs of recovery with higher prices and greater demand than last year, he said.

"The expected result shows our resilience: profitability has improved for three quarters in a row. Our transformation efforts are paying off. The Naftogaz team has stepped up this quarter and showed an outstanding result! I want to thank everyone for their great contribution," he said.

