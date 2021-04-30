Economy

12:59 30.04.2021

Vitrenko: Naftogaz to mull filing claims to intl arbitration to transfer gas sales points to Ukraine-Russian border

2 min read
Vitrenko: Naftogaz to mull filing claims to intl arbitration to transfer gas sales points to Ukraine-Russian border

Naftogaz Ukrainy will consider the possibility of filing claims in international arbitration for the transfer of gas sale points to the Ukraine-Russia border, Naftogaz Head Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"The new [transit] contract allows applying to international arbitration, and we will also consider and use this opportunity," he said during an online conference in Kyiv.

According to the head of the company, if earlier Gazprom referred to the impossibility of selling gas to European companies under their agreements with the Russian monopolist on the Ukraine-Russian border due to the inconsistency of the previously valid transit contract with EU legislation, then after signing a new contract under standard European rules in December 2019, this counterargument has disappeared.

Earlier, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Vitrenko said that Naftogaz did not use in full its legal power to put pressure on Gazprom through the EU antimonopoly body to move the points of sale of Russian gas to European companies to the Ukraine-Russian border.

According to him, resolving the issue of transferring gas sales points to the Ukrainian-Russian border will increase the load on the Ukrainian gas transmission system (GTS) and reduce the price of gas on the Ukrainian market.

Vitrenko also considers it necessary to put pressure on Russia to unblock the export of Central Asian gas to Europe and provide such export opportunities to independent Russian producers.

Tags: #vitrenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:04 29.04.2021
Naftogaz should increase pressure on Gazprom via EU antitrust body to move gas sales to Ukraine-Russia border - Vitrenko

Naftogaz should increase pressure on Gazprom via EU antitrust body to move gas sales to Ukraine-Russia border - Vitrenko

15:12 29.04.2021
Kobolev leaves office's keys to Naftogaz head Vitrenko, but to challenge his dismissal in court

Kobolev leaves office's keys to Naftogaz head Vitrenko, but to challenge his dismissal in court

09:31 29.04.2021
Proposal to head Naftogaz comes from president, PM – Vitrenko

Proposal to head Naftogaz comes from president, PM – Vitrenko

09:05 29.04.2021
Decision to replace Kobolev as Naftogaz head is logical, caused by negative results of work – Vitrenko

Decision to replace Kobolev as Naftogaz head is logical, caused by negative results of work – Vitrenko

15:51 28.04.2021
Vitrenko to temporarily replace Kobolev as Naftogaz head – source

Vitrenko to temporarily replace Kobolev as Naftogaz head – source

17:03 13.04.2021
Withdrawal of coal from Ukraine's energy mix should be accompanied by development of energy storage systems – Vitrenko

Withdrawal of coal from Ukraine's energy mix should be accompanied by development of energy storage systems – Vitrenko

09:50 08.04.2021
Vitrenko continues to serve as Energy Minister – ministry

Vitrenko continues to serve as Energy Minister – ministry

18:37 02.04.2021
Ukraine, Qatar discus energy cooperation

Ukraine, Qatar discus energy cooperation

14:19 19.03.2021
Some 500,000 jobs can be created in Ukraine due to Green Deal – Vitrenko

Some 500,000 jobs can be created in Ukraine due to Green Deal – Vitrenko

09:23 09.03.2021
Vitrenko backs development of electronic biofuel trading platform in Ukraine

Vitrenko backs development of electronic biofuel trading platform in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz should increase pressure on Gazprom via EU antitrust body to move gas sales to Ukraine-Russia border - Vitrenko

Kuznya on Rybalsky may stop work due to authorities, thousands of people will lose jobs - statement

Proposal to head Naftogaz comes from president, PM – Vitrenko

Decision to replace Kobolev as Naftogaz head is logical, caused by negative results of work – Vitrenko

Cabinet confirms dismissal of Kobolev, Naftogaz Supervisory Board

LATEST

Darnitsa pharmaceutical company studying prospects of entering Asian markets

President signs law of Dec 3 on settlement of issues in housing and utilities sector, unblocking heating sector tariffs

JTI Ukraine exports 6.04 bln cigarettes for $ 117.7 mln in 2020

Silpo chain increases trade turnover by 12.2% in 2020

Kuznya on Rybalsky may stop work due to authorities, thousands of people will lose jobs - statement

Prices for construction work in Ukraine up by 15% in March – statistics

Russia's losses due to sanctions reach $160 bln – Dzhaparova

Ukrposhta expects UAH 128 mln loss in Q1, 2021

JTI Ukraine to invest $45 mln in modernization of factory in Kremenchuk in two years

Govt sets norm of dividend payment by public sector for 2020 at 50% - resolution

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD