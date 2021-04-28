Economy

Cabinet confirms dismissal of Kobolev, Naftogaz Supervisory Board

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at the Wednesday meeting of shareholders of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy terminated the powers of members of the Supervisory Board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and Head of the Board Andriy Kobolev, the government portal said.

In addition, it was decided to appoint Yuriy Vitrenko, acting Energy Minister of Ukraine, as the head of the board of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy from April 29.

Instead of Vitrenko, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Deputy Minister of the Department Yuriy Boiko as Acting Energy Ministry.

